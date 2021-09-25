Spread the love



















ST ALOYSIUS ITI ORGANIZES INTER TRADE VOLLEY BALL MATCH

Mangaluru: Inter-trade volleyball match was held on 25th September 2021 at 2.45 p.m at the St Aloysius College ground. The volley ball match was held for 13 trades of St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute, Mangaluru.The Chief guest was Praveen D Lobo, Physical Education Master of St Theresa High School, Belthangady. Fr John D’souza, Director of St Aloysius ITI and Roshan Dsouza, Principal of St Aloysius ITIwere present.

The inauguration was done by cutting the ribbon tied to the ball by the chief guest. In his inaugural address, the chief guest said that students have got the opportunity of doing ITI after their SSLC. “The students can earn by themselves. Students should work hard to make their dream come true. We must decide our career and not from others. Students can decide their career by learning technical skills. When you start earning, help the students who are not affordable to pay their fees. What you give in your right hand will be getting back in your left hand” added the chief guest.

Electrician 2nd year and MRAC first year team was selected for the finals. Later the Captain of Electrician 2nd year Mohammed Ashraf and Captain of MRAC 1st year Sathwik introduced their team members to the chief guest. Director of St Aloysius ITI wished the team members all luck, followed by coin toss and the toss was won by the second year Electrician batch. Manjunath Rao, JTO was the convener of the programme.

The programme was compered by Wilson N, JTO. Mohammed Ashraf, Sports Secretary was present. The commentary was given by Royan Nazareth.

The results of the match are as follows :

Winners – Electrician 2nd year

Runners – MRAC 1st year

All rounder – Sathwik, MRAC 1st year

Best Smasher – Adlin Clinton Dsouza , Electrician 2nd year

Best passer – Avil Lobo, Electrician 2nd year

