St Aloysius ITI with KMC Mluru organized ‘ Blood Donation Camp’

St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute, Mangaluru with KMC Hospital organized Blood Donation Camp

Mangaluru: St Aloysius ITI in Collaboration with K.M.C Hospital, Mangaluru organised Blood Donation Camp on 1 April 1st, 2023 at 10 a.m. at its campus. The Chief Guest was Bharath Kumar – General Secretary, D.K. Auto Rickshaw Union, Jeppu Mangaluru. The Guest of Honour was Dr Deepa Adiga – Director, Blood Centre, K.M.C, Mangaluru. The President for the programme was Rev Fr John Dsouza S J – Director St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute, Mangaluru. Roshan D’souza – Principal, Alwyn Menezes – Vice Principal, Noel Lobo – Training Officer, Raghavendra – Convener, Avinash Loy D’cunha – President, Student Council, the students and staff nurses from K.M.C hospital were present.

The prayer service was led by MRAC 2nd year students. Raghavendra – Convener escorted the dignitaries to the dais. Avinash Loy D’cunha – President of, Student Council welcomed the gathering. The programme was inaugurated by lighting the lamp of the dignitaries on the dais. The chief guest Bharath Kumar addressed the gathering by saying, “It is compulsory to donate blood above the age of 18, as it cannot be bought from any tree, plant or factory. We should inspire others by donating blood. Students should not have any bad habits as they will not be able to donate blood. He advised that we should always give our side to the ambulance in an emergency, as we don’t know that our relatives are in that emergency. Auto drivers are the only men who come for any help. Always respect your parents. We are grateful to have our parents and we will achieve success.”

Dr Deepa Adiga spoke a few words saying that “Blood is the only thing you can donate when you are alive. The blood cannot be stored for more than 30 days. The donated blood is grouped into three types: Red blood cells, White blood cells, and Platelets and then it’s stored in the blood bank.” In his Presidential address, Rev Fr John D’Souza SJ said, “I feel very happy when you donate blood. It is a precious gift that you give to someone, it is always the auto drivers who are the real heroes who help without any expectations and he promised that our institution will scholarships to the auto driver students who come for ITI education.

A total of 52 members donated their blood. Shreyas, a student of MRAC 2nd year proposed the vote of thanks

