St Aloysius observed International Mother Tongue Day

Mangaluru: The Student Activity Cell in association with Kannada Sangha of the College observed International Mother Tongue Day on 21st February 2022 in Sanidhya Hall of the College. Dr Norbert Lobo, Director of Admin block inaugurated the programme. He said that mother tongue means the language of the heart. India has a variety of languages and we should love and respect all the languages but a special respect should be given to our mother tongue.

Dr Mahalinga Bhat, Head of the department of Kannada was the resource person and stressed the importance of the mother tongue with a catching example of Tenali Rama. He also said that one should respect one’s mother tongue first and at the same time respect all the other languages also. This is important for the unity of the nation.

During the programme, the students of Kannada Sangha sang Kannada bhava geethe. Dr Ishwara Bhat, dean, Student Activity Cell welcomed the gathering. Dr Sudha Kumari, President, Kannada Sangha rendered the vote of thanks. Preema, II B.Sc. compered the programme.