St. Aloysius Pre-University College celebrates 77th Independence Day

Mangaluru: St. Aloysius Pre-University College celebrated the 77th Independence Day with unwavering patriotism and contagious enthusiasm. Col (Rtd) Nitte Guthu Sharath Bhandary, a distinguished veteran and President of the University College Mangaluru Alumni Association, graced the occasion as the chief guest and hoisted the National Flag.

In his address, Col. Nitteguthu Sharath Bhandary expressed his profound appreciation for participating in the celebratory program at his Alma Mater. He illuminated lesser-known historical intricacies of India’s struggle for freedom. He also delineated distinctions between unfurling and hoisting the flag, as well as between nationalism and patriotism. Encouraging students to uphold the spirit of the constitution in nation-building, he underscored the defense of the country as the highest form of patriotism. He acknowledged the pivotal role of sacrificing lives in achieving freedom and emphasized that safeguarding that liberty is equally indispensable, forming the core of genuine citizenship. He concluded by stressing the significance of being a responsible citizen, regardless of one’s background.

Student President Nikhil K spoke about the significance of Independence Day and reflected on the arduous journey to attain freedom. He highlighted the need for continuous love and respect for the nation, extending beyond this specific day.

Principal Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ addressed the audience, praising India’s emergence as a global player with a rapidly growing GDP. He called for pride in the country’s diversity. However, he noted that our nation bears wounds and is entangled in animosity. Rev. Fr Clifford urged students to shatter the walls of prejudice. He framed freedom as a choice between benefiting the nation and causing harm—a choice to stand up for values and contribute to progress. He called upon the gathering to pledge towards a peaceful and harmonious country, citing the freedom Rabindranath Tagore envisioned in his poem, where the mind is without fear.

Present at the occasion were Rev. Fr Antony Derick, the Campus Minister, Vice Principals Mr Muralikrishna G M and Mrs Vilma Fernandes, Deans Dr Pradeep M and Mrs Kiran Shetty and the leaders of the Students’ Council.

The event culminated with the vibrant cultural performance, encompassing a medley of patriotic songs, engaging mime act and captivating dance performances. The gathering was welcomed by Dianne Lobo. Muhammad Rhean Bhawa, the Vice President of the Students’ Council 2023, extended a warm welcome to the Chief Guest by presenting a sapling. The vote of thanks was delivered by Manya Dechamma, the Student Council Secretary. The program was hosted by Dianne Melita Lobo and Shainel D’Souza.

