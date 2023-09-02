St Aloysius Pre-University College hosts 5th Edition of Model United Nations (SAPMUN)

“More than ever before in human history, we share a common destiny. We can master it only if we face it together. And that, my friends, is why we have the United Nations” said Kofi Annan, the former Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Mangaluru: SAPMUN-St Aloysius Pre-University Model United Nations is an educational simulation of the United Nations. It provides a platform for the youth to acquaint themselves with global issues and propose realistic solutions. SAPMUN is a three-day educational conference where the simulation of national, international, legal, political, social and economic bodies takes place. SAPMUN is a prestigious three-day educational simulation of the United Nations wherein students learn about international relations and diplomacy and get opportunities to nurture their critical thinking and communication skills.

The 5th Edition of St Aloysius Pre-University Model United Nations is a voice of the Youth. The institution aims to familiarize students with global issues and provide them with a platform where their voices make an impact. SAPMUN aids students in developing Diplomacy, Negotiation and Improving their public speaking skills. The experience gained will be instrumental in helping them in future interactions where they will need to express themselves in challenging situations.

The three-day long fifth edition of SAPMUN was inaugurated on 01 September 2023.The Chief Guest on the occasion was, Dr Derek Lobo, Retired Regional Advisor, South East Asia, and United Nations World Health Organization. He is an alumnus of St Aloysius College (Autonomous) and a recipient of the Eminent Aloysian award 2007. In his address he urged the delegates to shift their focus from conventional occupations and embrace the role of global servants by considering employment opportunities with the United Nations (UN).

He also said the United Nations was established to promote peace and harmony and explained the mandates of the UN programs and listed all the branches of UNO. He also explained the difference between refugees and internal displacement. Dr Lobo said India is a youthful nation for it has 50% of population below the age of 25 and 65% of population is below 35 and felt that greater participation is expected from the youth in making the world a better place. (MORE OF HIS SPEECH IS AT THE END OF THIS REPORT)

Presiding over the function was the Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Fr Melwin Pinto SJ. In his presidential address, he extended a warm welcome and heartfelt gratitude to all the officials of the Model United Nations (MUN) and conveyed his best wishes to the delegates. He emphasized the importance of collaborative learning, highlighting that as a team, they would acquire new knowledge and collectively seek solutions to global issues. He also pointed out the multitude of dedicated units within the United Nations (UN) that work tirelessly for the betterment of the world.

Furthermore, he stressed the role of being agents of change and global servants, emphasizing the absence of personal agendas. He encouraged everyone to step into the shoes of delegates from other nations, fostering empathy and understanding. In his speech, he brought attention to the plight of refugees, urging the audience to see the world from different perspectives and broaden their horizons.

The Principal of St Aloysius Pre-University College Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ welcomed all the delegates to SAPMUN 2023. Addressing the audience, he stated that our actions impact the world around us and we in turn are impacted by the world and we’ll be learning that in the next three days. In recent years the model United Nations has become an important forum for discussions in schools and colleges. It has proved to be an excellent platform for students to reflect and debate. MUN’s are not just events, it is a platform that nurtures unity along with other skills.

He also said that the challenges we speak today require innovative solutions. He advised the delegates to listen, think, hear out others and then rethink again. He then emphasized the need for the delegates to be agents of change and urged them not to view themselves merely as students, but as individuals capable of making a significant impact. He cited inspiring examples like Malala and Greta Thunberg to illustrate the possibilities.

The Secretary General of SAPMUN 2023 Vinay Mayekar in his speech articulated the famous speech by Martin Luther King Jr ‘I have a dream.’ He asked the delegates to dream for a better world filled with harmony and compassion. He also said that what we do here matters if we embrace a world without wars and where people work together. He concluded his address saying that the fate of the world depends on us all.

SAPMUNs are of great importance as they are useful in improving critical thinking, writing and team-work skills. It has proved to be a platform for students to hone their skills. It is an excellent platform that allows the youth to be vocal in today’s tumultuous world. They also aid the youth in developing diplomacy, negotiation and improving their public speaking skills.

Over the next three days, delegates will discuss world problems and find ways to resolve these problems in committees like the Lok Sabha, United Nations Women, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, United Nations General Assembly, United Nations Security Council and International Press Continuous Crisis Committee and wizarding world. The objective of the deliberations is to find ways to address issues of global concern.

Finance officer Fr Pradeep Sequeira SJ; Campus Minister Fr Anthony Derrick SJ; Vice Principals- Ms Vilma Fernandes and Muralikrishna G M, Deans- Dr Pradeep M and Ms Kiran Shetty and the staff coordinators Ms Anisha Andrade and Ms Sheethal Neeliyara, Ms Jennifer Pinto and Arun Dsouza; Director General, Krish Chowta, and President of SAPMUN Ms Rochelle D’souza; Vice President Ms Shloka Rai were present on the dais

The president of SAPMUN 2023, Rochelle D’Souza welcomed the gathering. The USG of Conventional Affairs, Ms Jiya Rajesh proposed the vote of thanks; and the USG of PR and Sponsorships, Ms Shridevi Joshy compered the event.

SPEECH OF CHIEF GUEST Dr DEREK LOBO- A Retired Regional Advisor, South East Asia, and United Nations World Health Organization; an alumnus of St Aloysius College (Autonomous) and a recipient of the Eminent Aloysian Award 2007

I am delighted that St Aloysius PU College has had a Model United Nations since the last 5 years. I have in the past decade addressed students of many schools and PU colleges and when I ask them what is the profession of their choice, they say – medicine, engineering, CA, Law, Finance, Science etc; I then ask – what thereafter and most say post-graduation and then a job and I ask – a job where? National and International Companies of repute; Indian or Foreign Banks; A few say–Indian Civil Services; A rare–Self Employment or Research but no one is aiming at joining the United Nations or its many agencies like UNICEF, UNESCO, UNW, ILO, WHO, FAO, WFP, UNHCR, World Bank etc.

I hope SAPMUN 2023 will motivate some of you to join the United Nations or one of its 29 Agencies. Not easy…extremely difficult….requires much hard work but if you succeed, there will be much satisfaction and a sense of service to the global community. The United Nations, with offices in 193 countries has 37,000 employees; it is the world’s largest universal multilateral international organization. It inspires people from around the world to join its mission of maintaining peace, advancing human rights and promoting justice, equality and development. In addition to the 37,000 staff directly employed by the UN, another 1,50,000 professionals work in UN agencies like WHO, UNICEF, UNHCR, ILO, World Bank, FAO, WFP, UNW etc, thus more than 2 lakh professional jobs are available under the UN umbrella. There are many Indians working in the UN system but hardly anyone from Mangalore or Udupi. I urge you to aim at UN jobs. The tag of ‘International Civil Servant’, the Blue UN Passport with no nationality mentioned because you are a global citizen, your car with a UN number plate are precious possessions in addition to help achieve goals and mandates of the various UN agencies.

The United Nations was established soon after World War-2, with the primary aim “To establish Peace, Dignity and Equality on a Healthy Planet”. In line with this lofty aim, the entrance to the UN Headquarters in New York, dedicated in 1948, has the famous Biblical quotation from Isaiah incised into its wall “They shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more”. However, since 1948, there have been several wars – small and big and currently the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war with global negative repercussions.

I request you to absorb the Mandates of some UN agencies :

World Food Programme (WFP) – To combat hunger and malnutrition in countries by providing food assistance and improving food security.

FAO – To improve nutrition, increase agricultural productivity, raise the standard of living in rural populations and contribute to global economic growth.

WHO – To promote health and safety while helping the vulnerable worldwide. To provide technical assistance to countries, and serve as a forum for scientific or policy discussions/decisions related to health.

ILO – To promote rights at work, encourage decent employment opportunities, enhance social protection and strengthen dialogue on work-related issues

UNICEF – To advocate for the protection of children’s rights, to help meet their basic needs and to expand their opportunities to reach their full potential.

UNDP – To end poverty, build democratic governance, rule of law, and inclusive institutions and to help people build a better life.

UNW – the global champion for gender equality, working to uphold values and create an environment in which every woman and girl can thrive.

UNHCR – To lead and coordinate international action to protect refugees and resolve refugee problems worldwide, and to safeguard the rights and well-being of refugees. We have in Mangalore more than 100 students from Manipur. They are nor refugees but they are displaced from their state and are here to pursue their education. We have to welcome them with love and offer them care, empathy and friendship.

The lofty mandates which I stated, I hope will inspire some of you to join the UN and be a partner in achieving the goals and make a difference. Ultimately it’s the Youth of today that will shape the future of future youth. You are the Trustees of future global prosperity and peace. That’s a great responsibility–your mind, your talents, your creativity, your actions, your activism will help in attaining the goals of the UN and its agencies.

India is the world’s most youthful nation. Out of the current population of 1.43 crores, equalling 18% of the world population, 50% of the population is below age-25 and it includes all of you and more than 65% below age-35. You are the Hope of our future. Please take this responsibility seriously; Empower yourselves and be the architects of a better world, for yourselves and for the future generations. “The energy of youth is the spark that ignites the flames of change.” I wish that your discussions and decisions during the 3 days of SAPMUN will be fruitful and all of you will be energized and inspired to make this world a better place

