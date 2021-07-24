Spread the love



















St Aloysius Pre-University College organises Webinar – ‘An Insight into Stock Market’

“One of the very nice things about investing in the stock market is that you learn about all different aspects of the economy. It’s your window into a very large world.” – Ron Chernow.

Mangaluru: Stock market is a place where buyers and sellers come together to buy and sell securities of publicly held companies. These exchanges exist at electronic marketplaces making it easier for any individual or institutional investors to deal in trading of securities. Owing to growing investments in stock markets and the need to know more about it, basic know-how of the stock market has become imperative.

Considering the need of the hour, the Department of Commerce of St Aloysius Pre-University College, Mangaluru, in collaboration with Shine Projects, organised a webinar ‘An Insight into Stock Market’.The Resource Person, Mr Venkata Sri Harsha, MD & CEO, Shine Projects, addressed over 1000 participants.

The speaker gave a brief introduction to the topic after which he presented the concept with a case study. This helped the participants to gain insight into various investment avenues. He explained the basic terms like shares, face value, market capitalization, IPO, revenue, reinvestment,BSE- SENSEX, NSE-NIFTY,stock exchanges, listing of shares on stock exchanges etc.with suitable examples.He enlightened the participants on how stock markets facilitate long term investments, the risks involved in trading in stock exchange and also how profits can be earned. He stated that proper knowledge and guidance will help in understanding the functioning of stock exchanges better.

This was followed by a quiz, in which the participants took part enthusiastically. Finally, there was a question and answer session,wherein the speaker clarified various doubts. Mrs Sheethal D’Souza, Lecturer, Department of commerce welcomed the gathering. The session concluded with a vote of thanks by Mrs Anisha Moras, Lecturer, Department of Commerce.

