Spread the love



















St Aloysius Pre-University College organizes an interactive webinar for parents – ‘Be the Anchor – Lend a Helping Hand to your Teenager’.

Mangaluru: SAPUC conducts informative sessions throughout the year with a view to bridge the gap between parents and teenagers. These programmes also act as effective instruments to sensitize parents about their role in complimenting the formation of students at the College. In this series of webinars for parents, the college recently organised an interactive session, ‘Be the Anchor – Lend a Helping Hand to your Teenager’ on its online platform.



Ms Meghana Saldanha, Department of Psychology, welcomed the participants and introduced the resource person, Mrs Jennifer Tavares. Mrs Tavares is the Founder and Director of Pledge Academy, Bengaluru which specializes in counseling children with learning disabilities and ADHD. Mrs Jennifer Tavares, a Counselor, certified trainer and qualified nurse gave insights into effective parenting during the interactive webinar. She spoke about the ups and downs in parent-teen relationships, and how to deal with them effectively. She also explained about the changes teens go through; hormonal shifts, peer relationships, shift of interest, and how parents can guide them through the process. An activity was conducted about multitasking to highlight the significance of the need for breaks in routine for children. Importance of communication in building a healthy parent-teen relationship was emphasized during the session.

Parents wholeheartedly participated in the group activity and also sought inputs on various issues during the question and answer session. Dr Judy Pinto, Department of Counseling, addressed the parents on the importance of such sessions and shared information about the counseling services provided in the college. Mrs Janet Pinto, HOD, Kannada and Languages rendered the vote of thanks. Mrs Sangeeta Sequeira and team, Department of Counseling, moderated the event.

Like this: Like Loading...