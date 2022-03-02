St Aloysius Pre-University College organizes workshop in Drama

Mangaluru: The Dramatics Association of St Aloysius P U College organised workshops with the objective of exposing students to the various nuances of theatre performance and the skills involved in acting.

Jagan Pawar Bekal, Director, Sanketha, Mangaluru was the resource person for the first session. Abhishek, student representative, welcomed the gathering and introduced the resource person. The students were introduced to basic skills necessary for a drama artist. Mr Pawar provided training in voice modulation, expressions, dialogue delivery, dance, role-play and other aspects of drama. Mr Jagan Pawar, through the activities, explained the role of an artist in social transformation and demonstrated how drama can motivate one and aid in self- improvement. The session concluded with the vote of thanks by Ms Agnela, a student participant.

Acting trainer and theatre practitioner, Ms. Donna Sharon D’Souza who took up the second session was introduced and welcomed by Ms Josvita, Student President of the Dramatics Association. The importance of spontaneity, alertness and observation while performing a drama on stage was explained by the resource person. The participants learnt how expressions and body language help emote better than dialogues do. They were also taught how they should communicate and help their co-actors while the play is in progress. The workshop also included 5-6 fun activities that were coordinated wonderfully by Ms Donna. The session concluded with the vote of thanks proposed by Ms Sudithi, a student participant.

Ms Nidhi and Ms Ancial, student participants compered the formal events conducted on the dais.

The staff incharges of the Dramatics Association Mr James D’souza, Department of Arts and Mrs Sabina Manjunatha, Department of English guided the students during this productive workshop.