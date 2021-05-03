Spread the love



















St Aloysius PU College- A Premier Institution with a Difference

Mangaluru : St Aloysius Pre-University College with a glorious history of 141 years, run by Mangalore Jesuit Educational Society, lies in the heart of Mangaluru, in the coastal belt of Karnataka. Among the finest Jesuit institutions, St Aloysius PU College envisions to empower the youth through excellence in education and shape a better future for humankind.

SAPUC is renowned for its commitment to holistic education based on traditional Jesuit principles that is focused on intellectual, physical, emotional and spiritual growth. The College motto “Lucet et Ardet” meaning ‘Shine to Enkindle’, refers to commitment of the college to present men and women whose minds are bright with knowledge and creativity and hearts burning with genuine love and concern for others.

SAPUC strives to ensure that every child who passes through the portals of this college imbibes its mission and commit themselves to spread the light of knowledge and wisdom, kindle the ardour of faith that does justice to fellow human beings by becoming academically accomplished, emotionally balanced, morally upright, professionally dedicated, socially responsible and ecologically sensitive.

Around 4000 students in over 60 batches are studying in the college and they are mentored by 150 qualified and experienced faculty. The College has consistently delivered excellent results and has recorded commendable performance in the II PU Board exam 2020 with a pass percentage of 98.38.

Set in lush green environs, SAPUC provides the right ambience for holistic education. The College provides excellent infrastructure and facilities with spacious well-ventilated classrooms, modern well-equipped laboratories, libraries, prayer room, language lab, book store, CCTV surveillance, food counters and canteen, conference rooms, auditorium, extensive sports facilities with play fields for hockey, football, cricket, basketball, volleyball, kabaddi, throwball and indoor sports complex for table tennis and badminton, fully equipped gymnasium etc to support students’ integral formation.

A wide range of combinations are available in Science, Commerce and Arts streams for Pre-University studies in the college.

The College has collaborated with Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), a leading institute with a national presence and proven track record in coaching students to crack JEE (Mains and Advanced) and NEET.

The college has also tied up with various institutes of repute for NDA, NATA, CLAT, CA & CS Foundation coaching.

Students who come from economically poor backgrounds are supported by providing facilities such as mid-day meals, fee concessions, scholarships, free textbooks and college uniform. The college has always thrived on close and supportive relationships between its administration, students and their parents. Parents are kept abreast of students’ attendance and performance in exams through its online portal. SAPUC also keeps in touch with the parents, students and well wishers through the college website and social media platforms like Facebook and instagram. The college also provides counseling services for the students to cope with academic stress and other emotional problems. Special counseling is provided for the slow learners. Lady Students’ Grievance Cell provides a keen ear to the grievances of lady students of the College.

St Aloysius PU College strives to achieve overall development of the students by providing them with a platform to showcase their talents in major events like Model United Nations(SAPMUN), Talents’ Day, Musical Day, Sports Day, Pre-Unique (a state level intellectual and cultural fest), PU Day and College Day. The college also encourages students to participate in various collegiate and intercollegiate competitions at different levels in which they have won accolades and made the institution proud. Students have also consistently achieved success in State and National level sports events.

A wide variety of curricular and co-curricular activities organized by over 50 active student associations and clubs such as Theatre art, drums and strings, AICUF,

Dramatics association, Chef’s Club, French Association, Orators Club, Philately Club help in developing soft skills and achieve overall personality development.

Religious harmony, patriotism and constitutional values are also promoted and inculcated in students through various programs and activities. The college thus provides ample opportunity to students to develop social skills, build their confidence and face the challenges of life.

For 141 years, the college has formed men and women for and with others, to become a powerful force to bring a transformation in the society.

“Once an Aloysian, always an Aloysian”. The institution is proud of its alumni who have imbibed the ethos of the college and brought glory to their alma mater through their contributions and dedicated service to the society.

For Further details Contact : St Aloysius Pre-University College

PB No.720, K.S.Rao Road, Mangaluru-575003.

Office: 0824 2449716/17



