Spread the love



















St Aloysius PU College- Harihar distributes Food Kits to 30 Transgenders among Others

Mangaluru : “Let us all be a reason for someone’s smile and laugh” ! St Aloysius PU College, Harihar a unit of Mangalore Jesuit Education Society, Mangaluru organized a Food Kit distribution Drive on the 17th of May to provide their support in this time of crisis. The Ration food kits were distributed in the Davangere area under the able coordination of Ms. Vilisha D’souza and assisted by the St Aloysius PU College, Harihar Covid Task Force. The food kits contained basic necessary items such as Rice, Dal, oil, Jaggery, beaten rice, Salt, Rava and Soap.

The food kits were distributed for about thirty needyTransgenders.Sch.Roydon and Ms. Vilisha Dsouzaaccompanied the volunteers. The People expressed their gratitude towards our college for the noble work which has been taken up by the covid task force of the college to help people during this hard time.

St Aloysius PU College, Harihar has always stood strong assessing the needs of the people at the time of crisis. The college also provides other emergency help such as Medical kits, Ambulance, Counseling, and KIOSK centers. We all are in this together!

Like this: Like Loading...