St Aloysius PU College- Harihar organized a Food Kit Distribution Drive

St Aloysius PU College- Harihar belonging to Mangalore Jesuit Education Society organized a Food Kit Distribution Drive

Mangaluru : “When we give cheerfully and accept gratefully, everyone is blessed”- St Aloysius PU College, Harihar belonging to Mangalore Jesuit Education Society organized a Food Kit distribution Drive on the 13th of May to provide their support in this time of crisis. The Ration food kits were distributed in Mallebennur and Kondaji area under the able coordination of Ms. Vilisha D’souza and assisted by the St Aloysius PU College, Harihar Covid Task Force. The food kits contained basic necessary items such as Rice, Dal, oil, Jaggery, beaten rice, Salt, Rava, Tea powder, and Soap.

The food kits were distributed for about 50 needy families.Our Principal Mr. Baptist Sunny Gudinho, Sch.Roydon and Mrs.Kavitha accompanied the volunteers. The People expressed their gratitude towards our college for the noble work which has been taken up by the covid task force of the college to help people during this hard time.

St Aloysius PU College, Harihar has always stood strong assessing the needs of the people at the time of crisis. The college also provides other emergency help such as Medical kits, Ambulance, Counseling, and KIOSK centers.

We all are in this together.

