St Aloysius PU College Hosts Awareness Events to Combat Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking

“Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.”

Mangaluru: The Department of Counseling at St. Aloysius Pre University College organized an Anti-Drug Awareness Week from June 19th to June 26th, 2023, with the outlook encapsulated in this quote. The aim of the week was to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

On June 19th and 20th, anti-drug awareness sessions were conducted, featuring renowned experts in the field. Dr. Manu Anand, Founder and Consultant Psychiatrist at Arka Health Care, Surathkal, Mangaluru, addressed the students and enlightened them about the various types of illicit drugs and their consequences. Through the use of images, he vividly portrayed the dreadful effects of prolonged drug abuse, drawing from his own experiences in dealing with addiction cases.

Dr. Krithishree S. S., Consultant Psychiatrist at KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, focused her session on the 2023 theme, “People first: Stop Stigma and discrimination, strengthen prevention.” She educated the students on how to support someone struggling with addiction, emphasizing certain do’s and don’ts. Furthermore, she shed light on drug use disorders, available treatments, and stressed the importance of early intervention and support.

Dr. Rahul M. Rao, Assistant Professor at Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru, highlighted the different types of drugs that students could potentially be enticed by. He also discussed the use and abuse of tobacco and other illegal substances, providing guidance on how to avoid falling victim to these harmful influences. Additionally, he raised awareness about pertinent laws such as the NDPS Act and the COPTA Act.

To further promote awareness about these pressing issues, the department organized various competitions including quizzes, turncoat debates, and slogan writing from June 22nd to June 24th.

On June 26th, the students of the Commerce and Arts departments performed a skit in the college campus. The skit aimed to encourage students to make a conscious choice to lead a drug-free life. As part of this initiative, psychology students distributed red ribbons on the campus to encourage fellow students to take a pledge to remain drug-free. By tying red ribbons on their wrists, they symbolized their commitment to this cause.

Such events create awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and illicit trafficking among the students. These activities not only provide information about the consequences of drug abuse but also empower the students to make informed choices and lead healthy lives.

