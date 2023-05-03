St Aloysius PU College – Premier Institution With a Difference

Mangaluru: St Aloysius College belongs to a network of educational institutions administered by the members of the Society of Jesus, a religious order which runs schools, colleges and universities in more than 105 countries in the world. The members of the order, popularly known as Jesuits, have been imparting education for nearly five centuries, with their unique pedagogy having withstood the test of time. Some of the prestigious secondary schools and Universities in the country such as St Xavier’s College in Kolkata, St Xavier’s College in Mumbai, Loyola College in Chennai, St Joseph’s College in Bangalore and Trichy, Xavier Institute of Labour Relations (XLRI) in Jamshedpur, and many other highly acclaimed centres of learning are managed by the Jesuits which are deeply rooted in Jesuit values of commitment and excellence.

Under the aegis of Mangalore Jesuit Educational Society (MJES), St Aloysius College, with a glorious history of 143 years, has been empowering the youth through excellence in education and shaping a better future for humankind.

The higher secondary section of the institution, St Aloysius Pre-University College (SAPUC) also attracts students from far and wide. SAPUC is renowned for its commitment to a holistic education based on traditional Jesuit principles that are focused on intellectual, physical, emotional and spiritual growth. The college motto ‘Lucet et Ardet’ meaning ‘Shine to Enkindle’, refers to the commitment of the college to present men and women whose minds are bright with knowledge and creativity and whose hearts burning with genuine love and concern for others.

SAPUC strives to ensure that every child who passes through the portals of this college imbibes its mission and commits themselves to spread the light of knowledge and wisdom, kindling the ardour of faith that does justice to fellow human beings by becoming academically accomplished, emotionally balanced, morally upright, professionally dedicated, socially responsible and ecologically sensitive.

Around 4000 students in over 60 batches are studying in the college and they are mentored by 150 qualified and experienced faculty. The college has consistently delivered excellent results and has recorded commendable performance in the II PU Board exams. It was a proud moment for the college as it received 12 top ranks in the board exam 2023. Students who secured the top rank in the first ten positions at the state level and another 769 students who secured distinction brought accreditation to the institution through their outstanding performance.

Set in lush green environs, SAPUC provides the right ambience for holistic education. The college provides excellent infrastructure and facilities with spacious well-ventilated classrooms, modern well-equipped laboratories, libraries, prayer room, language lab, book store, CCTV surveillance, food counters and canteen, conference rooms, auditorium, extensive sports facilities with play fields for hockey, football, cricket, basketball, volleyball, kabaddi, throwball and indoor sports complex for table tennis and badminton, fully equipped gymnasium etc to support students’ integral formation.

A wide range of combinations is available in science, commerce and arts streams for pre-university studies in the college.

The college has collaborated with Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), a leading institute with a nationwide presence and proven track record in coaching students to crack JEE (Mains and Advanced) and NEET.

CET/NEET – Special Integrated Batches

Special coaching is coordinated by the college faculty to train students for CET /NEET. On campus, training is provided by experienced and well-known college/guest faculty with regular mock tests.

The college has also partnered with various institutes of repute for NDA, NATA, CLAT, IPM, CA & CS Foundation coaching.

NDA – National Defence Academy

Coaching is provided in collaboration with Bangalore Defence Academy to face entrance exams for National Defence Academy. The course is open to all students of Science, Commerce & Arts.

NATA – National Aptitude Test in Architecture

Classes are conducted in collaboration with DQ labs, Mangaluru to prepare students for NATA, an entrance exam for BTech Architecture.

Coaching for CA Foundation – Collaboration with KVC Academy

The college organizes a two-year course, to train for the CA foundation exam in collaboration with KVC Academy – a reputed institution in Mangaluru specialising in CA, and CS training.

image.png



CLAT – Common Law Admission Test – Collaboration with T.I.M.E.

The course is open to students of all streams who want to take up bachelors in law in the prestigious national law universities, this course in collaboration with T.I.M.E. A well-known institute in India for various coaching provides training to write the CLAT exam.

IPM – Integrated Programme in Management – Collaboration with T.I.M.E

IPMAT is an aptitude test conducted by IIM Indore and IIM Rohtak for admission to its five-year course, IPM (Integrated Programme in Management) for the dual degree program (Bachelor + Masters) in IIM.

This two-year course helps students prepare not only for the preparation of IPMAT but also for other entrance exams of various reputed management colleges and universities around the country.

Coaching for CSEET – Collaboration with KVC Academy

The course provides training to students to write CSEET – CS Executive Entrance Test which is the qualifying exam for the CS (Company Secretary) course offered by ICSI – Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Other Amenities

Students who come from economically poor backgrounds are supported by providing facilities such as mid-day meals, fee concessions, scholarships, free textbooks and college uniforms. The college has always thrived on close and supportive relationships between its administration, students and their parents. Parents are kept abreast of students’ attendance and performance in exams through its online portal. The college also keeps in touch with the parents, students and well-wishers through the college website and social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. The college also provides counselling services for students to cope with academic stress and other emotional problems. Special counselling is provided for slow learners. Lady Students’ Grievance Cell provides a keen ear to the grievances of lady students of the college.

St Aloysius PU College strives to achieve overall development of the students by providing them with a platform to showcase their talents in major events like Model United Nations(SAPMUN), Talents’ Day, Musical Day, Sports Day, Pre-Unique (a state-level intellectual and cultural fest), PU Day and College Day. The college also encourages students to participate in various collegiate and intercollegiate competitions at different levels in which they have won accolades and made the institution proud. Students have also consistently achieved success in state and national-level sports events.

A wide variety of curricular and co-curricular activities organized by over 50 vibrant student associations and clubs such as theatre art, drums and strings, AICUF, Dramatics Association, Chef’s Club, French Association, Orators Club, Philately Club help in honing soft skills and achieve overall personality development of the students.

Religious harmony, patriotism and constitutional values are also promoted and inculcated in students through various programmes and activities. The college provides ample opportunities for students to develop social skills, build their confidence and face the challenges of life.

The institution is proud of its alumni who have imbibed the ethos of the college and brought glory to their alma mater through their contributions and dedicated service to society.

For 143 years, the college has formed men and women for and with others, to become a powerful force to bring a transformation in the society. ‘Once an Aloysian, always an Aloysian’.

For further details, contact:

St Aloysius Pre-University College

PB No.720, Gate no 10,

K S Rao Road, Mangaluru- 575003

Office: 0824 2449716/17

E-mail: staloysiuspuc@gmail.com

Log in at: www.staloysiuspuc.in



CLICK HERE TO VIEW MORE PHOTOS

Like this: Like Loading...