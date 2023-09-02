St Aloysius PU College Radiates Onam Splendor in Campus Celebrations

Mangaluru: With a large number of students hailing from Kerala pursuing their studies here in this education Hub- Mangaluru, and St Aloysius PU College, being one among them, through a burst of vibrant colours, traditional melodies, and cultural fervor, St Aloysius PU College embraced the spirit of Onam The campus transformed to celebrate the Indian cultural extravaganza as students and faculty united for a day of festivities that celebrated the essence of Kerala’s most beloved festival.

The day’s festivities commenced with a speech by Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ, the esteemed principal of the college. In his address, he underlined the importance of preserving traditions and cultural values while fostering a sense of unity among the diverse student body. He emphasized that festivals like Onam serve as a reminder of the significance of coming together as a community to celebrate diversity.

The air was soon filled with the resonating beats of the Chende Mela, a traditional percussion ensemble. The rhythmic pounding of the Chenda drums echoed across the campus, adding a dynamic energy to the atmosphere. Students showcased their drumming skills, and the performance captivated everyone, showcasing the rhythmic prowess of Kerala’s traditional music.

One of the highlights of the celebration was the Thiruvathira dance, a graceful and enchanting traditional dance form performed by a group of talented students. The dancers moved in perfect synchrony, their every movement reflecting the elegance and beauty of Kerala’s cultural heritage. The audience was spellbound by the intricate footwork and graceful hand gestures that told stories of love and devotion.

The event also featured a mesmerizing retelling of the story of King Bali, known as ‘Mahabali,’ whose benevolence and humility are celebrated during Onam. The narration, accompanied by vivid visuals and dramatic storytelling, transported the audience to the mythical realm of Kerala’s folklore. The tale resonated with the values of kindness and generosity that Onam stands for.

The air was filled with the sweet fragrance of flowers as marigolds, roses, chrysanthemums, and dahlias were meticulously arranged to form breathtaking patterns. The Pookalam was a blend of tradition and innovation, incorporating modern elements while staying true to the traditional aesthetics of Pookalam.

The Onam celebration at St Aloysius PU College was more than just an event; they were a tapestry of traditions that united students, faculty, and staff in celebrating Kerala’s rich cultural heritage. As the programme drew to a close, the campus was left echoing with laughter, camaraderie, and the resonance of Kerala’s vibrant festivities.

