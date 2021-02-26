Spread the love



















St Aloysius PU College Reaches Out to the Underprivileged

“Together we can change the world, just one random act of kindness at a time”-Ron Hall.

Mangaluru: St Aloysius Pre-University College, Mangaluru realizes that the accomplishments of the students in academics and extracurricular activities need to be underscored with emotional growth and social conscience. The college conducts outreach programmes with the purpose of creating social consciousness among the students that aims at instilling life lessons that can only be learnt outside the confines of a classroom. St Aloysius Pre-University Model United Nations (SAPMUN) team and the Students’ Council 2020-21 members initiated a three day outreach programme to reach out to the underprivileged.

The student core committee consisting of Jeseem Siraj, Vandana Bhaskar, Sasha Lobo, Blanche Rodrigues and Yohaan Rodrigues along with the Campus Minister, Rev. Fr Sujay Daniel SJ, and the Outreach Coordinator, Mr Mark Pereira, visited a few impecunious households prior to the outreach session, spent time with the families and understood their requirements. The students of St Aloysius PU College contributed generously with day-to-day necessities like wheat flour, rice, cereals, oil, soaps, toothpastes, sanitary napkins and electrical appliances under the guidance of the Vice Principal Mrs Charlotte D’Souza.

On day one, a total of 10 families in and around the city were provided with essential kits by the outreach team accompanied by Mr Mark Pereira and Ms Meural Furtado. On day two the outreach team supplied essential kits to 30 homeless residents in the city. Komal Sweets also joined hands in this noble cause by providing food parcels. The outreach programme on day three was held to help the needy in the campus. Essential supplies were distributed to the deserving students and the support staff of the college. The less privileged students of Loyola School, Mundgod in North Karnataka were also supported through this programme.

The Principal, Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ appreciated the students and the staff for their efforts of reaching out to the needy. The students realised the financial struggles and gave them a glimpse into the lives of people who have very little to rely on. As we make our students aware and sensitive to world issues we educate them towards their societal responsibility to their immediate community and encourage them to think beyond the narrow confines and reach out to connect compassionately with all.