St Aloysius PUC Boys’ Team Win the 25th I-Day Football Cup

St Aloysius PUC Boys’ Team Win the 25th



Mangaluru: The St Aloysius PU College, Mamgaluru team emerged victorious in the exciting finals of the football tournament under PU category organized by Dakshina Kannada District Football Association held at Nehru Maidan, Mangaluru by defeating Pandyarajah Ballal College team by a margin of 2-1.

The team demonstrated exceptional skill, strategic prowess, and unwavering determination as they navigated the intensity of the match. Shuaid Nashath of II PU was awarded the Best Player of the Tournament.

