St Aloysius PUC students Shine at National Level Sports Championship

Mangaluru: Rexon Noronha of St Aloysius II PUC has secured two gold and one silver medal at the National Level Equipped Powerlifting Championship held at Hyderabad. Reshieal Roshni Monteiro of I PU and Jithesh A II PU also have secured a silver and a bronze medal each during the event.

Rexon and Reshieal have been selected for the Commonwealth Classic and Equipped Sub Junior/Junior Powerlifting Championship which will be held in Auckland, New Zealand from 24 November 2022.

The Management, Staff and students of St Aloysius P U College are proud of Rexon Noronha, Reshieal Roshni Monteiro and Jithesh A and wish them the very best for their future endeavors.

Like this: Like Loading...