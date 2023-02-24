St Aloysius Student Nishel D’Souza Scores Big in Khelo India

Mangaluru: Nishel D’Souza, daughter of Noel and Saritha D’Souza of Bijai, Mangaluru and student of St Aloysius College (Autonomous ), has won a Bronze Medal in Khelo India Women’s Weightlifting Competition in the 76 Kgs Junior Category.

The event was held in Patna, Bihar from February 18 to 24, 2023.

She is being trained by Pushparaj Hegde and Premnath Shetty.

This is just yet another feather in the cap for Nishel, who has bagged dozens of medals and trophies in diverse disciplines.

Nishel credits her success to her hard work, dedication and commitment, besides, of course, to her parents’ support, encouragement and orientation.

