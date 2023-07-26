St Anne Church, Thottam Celebrates Titular Feast

St Anne Church, Thottam Celebrates Titual Feast

Udupi: The Titular Feast of St Anne Church, Thottam was celebrated on July 26, 2023 with a Solemn Thanksgiving Mass.

Rev. Dr Leo Praveen Lasrado, Rector of the Minor Seminary of Mangalore Diocese and Professor of Moral Theology at St Joseph Seminary, Mangalore along with 37 priests concelebrated the Mass.

Rev. Dr Leo Lasrado gave ten commandments to the Youth, Children and adults on how to take care of the elderly and grandparents. Around 700 people took part in the Celebrations.

Mr Leslie Arouza was felicitated on being appointed as the Karnataka Regional Secretary for the Family Commission and for being elected as Secretary for the Udupi Diocesan Pastoral Council. Fr Valerian Mendonca, Dean of Kallianpur Deanery, priests of Kallianpur Deanery and other guest priests were present for the Solemn celebration. Fr Joseph Martis, former Rector of St Joseph Seminary, and the present Parish Priest of Derebail Church, Rev. Dr John Baptist Saldanha, Senate Secretary, PRO of Mangalore Diocese and the Parish Priest of Bejai Church, Fr Eric Crasta, editor of Raknno Weekly and the present Parish Priest of Cascia were present for this celebration.

Report By Fr Denis D’Sa

Like this: Like Loading...