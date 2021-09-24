Spread the love



















St Anne’s Friary Bejai Holds Feast of St Padre Pio

Mangaluru: The Capuchin Friars of St Anne’s Fraternity, celebrated the feast of St Padre Pio on 23rd September 2021 at the Portiuncula Chapel, Bejai. Fr Alban D’Souza, the Rector of St Lawrence Minor Basilica, Attur, was the chief celebrant of the day. The festal mass was concelebrated by Fr Paul Melwyn D’Souza, Superior of St Anne’s Friary, Fr Chetan Lobo PRO of Udupi Diocese, Fr Peter Cyprian D’Souza, Provincial Councilor, Fr J B Saldanha, Parish Priest of St Francis Xavier Church, Bejai, Fr Benjamin Parish Priest of Urwa, Fr Andrew Parish Priest of Bondel and the Capuchins Friars from different communities.

In Preparation, for the feast, Novenas were held for nine days in honour of St Pio from 14 to 22 September. The novena was inaugurated with the flag hoisting ceremony by Naveen D’Souza, Corporator of Bendur ward. During the novenas, the following priests assisted in conducting Adoration and celebrating the Holy Mass, namely; Fr Daniel Veigas OP Parish Priest Ashoknagar, Fr Avil Pradeep SJ, Fr Rupesh Tauro Asst Parish Priest Bondel, Fr Andrew D’Souza, Parish Priest Bajal, Fr Clany D’Souza, Rector Kripa Sadan, Bajpe, Capuchin Priests Fr Manoj D’Souza, Nitte, Fr Anston Fernandes, Moodubelle, Fr Ivan Pinto, Farangipet, and Fr Lenson Lobo, Permapally.

The feast day celebration began at 5:00 pm with the Eucharistic Adoration by Fr Richard Quadras, Capuchin. Thereafter, the relic of Padre Pio was brought in procession from the entrance of the Chapel to the Sanctuary by Fr Lancy Rebello the Animator of Padre Pio Shrine.

The chief celebrant Fr Alban in his homily said that Padre Pio is an inspiration to all the families to have a strong faith foundation, giving importance to prayer life and living the values taught by Christ.

On this occasion, Fr Chetan Lobo called upon Fr Alban, Fr Paul Melwyn D’Souza, Fr Peter Cyprian, Fr Prem D’Souza the Vicar of the house and Fr Stephen D’Souza, administrator of Assisi Press to inaugurate the Bible Diary 2022. Speaking about the Bible Diary Fr Chetan said, Christian life depends upon two important pillars, the Eucharist and the Word of God. We all wish to read the Word of God through the Bible, yet at times while travelling and on other occasions, people wish to read the Word of God through easier and convenient ways. In order to help out the people to read the Word of God in an easier way, the Capuchins have been printing the Bible Diary for 5 years.

Fr Paul Melwyn D’Souza thanked Fr Alban and all other celebrants for gracing the occasion. He thanked all the lay faithful for participating in the Novena and festal Mass. He explained in brief about the “Capuchin Manna Project”, a new venture of the Capuchins, feeding the hungry every Friday. He invited the people to participate in this venture by providing food ingredients, or financial support.

Around 400 people actively participated in the annual feast of St Padre Pio. After the Eucharistic celebrations, cake and cold drinks were served to all the faithful.

By Fr Stephen Belman Capuchin

