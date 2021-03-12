Spread the love



















ST ANTHONY ASHRAM JEPPU TO HOLD LIVE WAY OF THE CROSS ON SUN 14 MARCH

Mangaluru: St Anthony’s Ashram Jeppu will hold the devotion of the Way of the Cross on Sunday, March 14th at 5 p.m. with the help of live stations. The devotion of the Way of the Cross based on the effect of Corona is prepared by singer Shri Prem Kumar Lobo, the stations of the Way of the Cross are presented by Vincent Fernandes of Mogachi Lahran fame, Lenten hymns will be sung by Alwyn D’Souza and his team. Very Rev Dr Ronald Serrao the Rector of St Joseph Seminary Jeppu will preach the homily.

It can be recalled that Christians all over the world have started the season of Lent from February 17th. The season of Lent is a time where Christians meditate on the forty days of fasting and praying by Jesus before He started His public ministry. And on every Friday during this season of Lent the Christians meditate in a special way on the last journey of Jesus which includes His agony in the garden of Gethsemane, Way of the Cross and His death on the Cross.

Around forty artists will help out in conducting this live Way of the Cross, said Fr Onil D’Souza, the director of the Ashram