St Anthony’s Ashram-Jeppu observes THANKSGIVING DAY

Mangaluru: St Anthony’s Charitable Institutes, Jeppu Mangaluru celebrated ‘Thanksgiving Day’ on the occasion of the Post Centenary Silver Jubilee on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at St Anthony’s Chapel,, Jeppu. Rev. Msgr Maxim L. Noronha, Vicar General offered the thanksgiving Eucharist Mass. Fr Rupesh Tauro, Assistant Director of the Institute preached the homily. Rev. Dr Victor George Dsouza, Chancellor, former Directors of the institute Rev. Dr William Barboza, Fr Lawrence D’Souza, Fr Francis D’Souza, Fr Trishan DSouza, Fr J. B. Crasta, Director and Fr Larry Pinto, Assistant Director were the concelebrants.

The former directors, benefactors, donors and well-wishers were honoured during the short felicitation programme held in the Sambhram Hall. A statue of St Anthony was handed over as a token of gratitude to all benefactors. Msgr Maxim Noronha was the chief guest and Marcel Monteiro was the guest of honour for the felicitation programme. Msgr Maxim Noronha said, “No donor or benefactor does charity expecting rewards. Today, you have come to celebrate this day not to be recognised, but to thank the Lord for the generosity of heart and mind and to show your love towards this institute. Those who contribute willingly and generously towards the little ones of Jesus will find their reward in due time and God will bless them abundantly.”

Msgr Maxim noted that this new initiative of remembering the benefactors and celebrating this day in gratitude to God was the first of its kind in St Anthony Ashram. “I thank and appreciate the director and assistants for their thoughtfulness,” Msgr Maxim said. The redesigned website of the institute was relaunched by Msgr Maxim Noronha on the same occasion.

As a tribute to St Anthony of Padua who was a lover of nature, 10 fruit-giving plants were planted by dignitaries, benefactors and students of St Anthony Charity Institutes. Fr Larry Pinto placed on record a brief report of the activities and listed out a few requirements and needs of the ashram and its residents. Fr J B Crasta welcomed and Fr Rupesh Tauro rendered the vote of thanks. Fr Trishan D’souza said the grace before the meals. The choir was organised by Simon Pais, Bajal and Team.

Photo & Report: Fr Anil Fernandes, Canara Communication Centre

