St Anthony’s Ashram Jeppu to hold Feast of Relic of St Anthony on February 15

Mangaluru: St Anthony’s Ashram Jeppu will hold the feast of the Relic of St Anthony on Monday, February 15.

Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza (Bishop Emeritus) will offer the festive Holy Mass at 6:00 pm at the Milagres open grounds. Fr Roquin Pinto the Professor of St Joseph Inter-Diocesan Seminary, Jeppu will deliver the sermon. At the end of the Holy Mass Fr Clifford Fernandes, the Parish Priest of St Joseph Church Jeppu will lead a prayer in Kannada for all those who are affected by COVID-19. There are people who have lost lives and jobs due to COVID. The entire economy of the world had collapsed. Amidst these challenging times, there are courageous people who have served the sick people. There are brave people who have come forward to render their service in the medical field and in the law and order sector. Fr Clifford will pray for all of them at 7:15 pm.

The timing of other Holy Masses on that day are 6:00 a.m. Mass at the Ashram (Konkani), 8:15 am Mass at Milagres Church (Konkani); 11:00 a.m. Mass at the Ashram (Konkani); 4:30 p.m. Mass at

Milagres (Mlayalam).