St Antony’s Ashram celebrates the feast in honour of Our Lady of Rosary



Mangaluru: Most Rev Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Mangalore presided over the Eucharistic celebration held at St Joseph Church, Jeppu in honour of Our Lady of Rosary. The Bishop in his message said that the devotion of Rosary is a very powerful prayer. When people pray Rosary Mother Mary intercedes for her children and protects them from all evil. He called on the faithful to keep the tradition of praying Rosary in the families. After the Holy Mass the decorated statue of Our Lady of Rosary was taken in a candle light procession to St Anthony’s Ashram Jeppu.

At the Ashram grounds Fr Maxim D’Souza the professor at St Joseph Inter-Diocesan Seminary, Jeppu preached a homily on the importance of praying Rosary in the families daily. He said that the devotion of Rosary is a very simple prayer and very powerful too. It is a traditional prayer in the Catholic Church and it has helped the faithful to keep the faith alive in the families even when the people were not much educated. It’s a prayer which both educated as well as uneducated can pray with ease. It can be prayed while being at the Church, at home and even while travelling. He called on the people to nurture this great devotion among the younger generation which will help them to remain faithful to God.

The choir groups from St Rita Church, Cascia; St Vincent Ferrer Church, Valencia; Reverend Sisters from Holy Rosary Convent and Student community of Jeppu Ashram sang devotional hymns in honour of Mother Mary. The Parishioners of St Joseph Church Jeppu conducted the liturgy during the Holy Mass.

Fr John Baptist Crasta the designated director of Jeppu Ashram compeered the programme. Fr Onil D’Souza the director of the Ashram thanked all those who worked to make the event successful. Fr Larry Pinto the Asst director of Ashram, Reverend Sisters and a large crowd participated in the programme.

