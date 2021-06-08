Spread the love



















St Antony’s Ashram Jeppu-Eighth & Ninth Day of Novena

Mangaluru : Rev. Fr Anil Alfred D’Souza the director of Diocesan Family Life Center offered the Holy Mass and preached a homily at St Anthony’s Ashram Jeppu on the seventh day of novena. The theme of the day was: praying for the married couples. These days there is a steady rise in divorces and separations among married couples. This is not a healthy development. There are various reasons for this phenomenon. But one among them is lack of patience and adjustment. Married life doesn’t become successful on its own. It has to be made successful by the couple through adjustment. Fr D’Souza called on the devotees to pray for the couple through the intercession of St Anthony.

Fr Roshan D’Souza the Asst Director conducted the novena.

St Antony’s Ashram Jeppu-Ninth Day of Novena

Rev. Fr Francis D’Souza the Spiritual director of St Joseph Seminary Jeppu offered the Holy Mass and preached a homily at St Anthony’s Ashram Jeppu on the ninth day of novena. The theme of the day was: respecting parents. Parents are representing God on earth. They have given birth to us and without expecting in return have loved us and raised us up. If we are today what we are today it is because of our parents. We can’t repay their debt. The only thing that we can do to our parents is, if they are alive we must love them and take care of them. And if they have left for eternity let us pray that the Almighty may grant eternal rest to them. We also should live their values to keep them alive in our life, Fr D’Souza said.

Fr Roshan D’Souza the Asst Director conducted the novena.

ALSO READ :

Fifth-Sixth-Seventh Day of Novena at St Antony’s Ashram-Jeppu

‘Tredecina’-the Thirteen Days Novena begins at St Anthony’s Ashram-Jeppu

Third & Fourth Day Novena in Preparation for St Anthony Ashram-Jeppu Annual Feast

Like this: Like Loading...