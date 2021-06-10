Spread the love



















St Antony’s Ashram Jeppu- Tenth & Eleventh Day of Novena

Mangaluru: Rev. Fr Bonaventure Nazreth the Parish Priest of Our Lady of Miracles Church offered the Holy Mass and preached a homily at St Anthony’s Ashram Jeppu on the tenth day of the novena. The theme of the day was: ‘Praying for the workers’. The family of human society moves forward because of the hard work of labourers. Today it’s an occasion to express our gratitude for their hard work and also pray for them. During the past year, millions of workers have lost their livelihood as they have lost their job. Let’s pray for these unemployed brothers and sisters that they may get a suitable job that they may be able to take care of their families, Fr Nazareth said.

Fr Roshan D’Souza the Asst Director conducted the novena.

St Antony’s Ashram Jeppu- Eleventh Day of Novena

Fr Richard Quadros from St Anne Friary Bejai offered the Holy Mass and preached a homily at St Anthony’s Ashram Jeppu on the eleventh day of the novena.

The theme of the day was: praying for the unemployed and their families. Today as we look around us we see scores of unemployed people. There are those who have graduated from their studies but have not found a job. And then due to ‘Covid 19’ millions have lost their jobs. Due to unemployment a lot of families are going through difficult times. Fr Quadros called on the devotees to pray through the intercession of St Anthony to God Almighty that the unemployed may find suitable jobs to take care of their families.

Fr Onil D’Souza the Director conducted the novena.

