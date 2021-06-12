Spread the love



















St Antony’s Ashram Jeppu-Twelfth & Thirteenth Day of Novena



Mangaluru : Fr Anil Fernandes the Rector of Gladsom home offered the Holy Mass and preached a homily at St Anthony’s Ashram Jeppu on the twelfth day of novena.

The theme of the day was: Love of God. Today the Catholic Church celebrates the feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. The Sacred heart of Jesus reveals the infinite love of God. Jesus bled to the last for the love of humanity. He loved humanity without any condition and without any limit. Today there are millions who are in need of knowing and experiencing this selfless love of Jesus. St Anthony during his earthly journey preached this love of God. As we are preparing for the feast of St Anthony let us pray that this pure and selfless love of God reaches to each and every person on this planet, Fr Fernandes said.

Fr Roshan D’Souza, the Asst Director conducted the novena.

Thirteenth Day of Novena

Rev. Fr Charles Serrao of Mount Carmel Monastery, Bikarnakatta offered the Holy Mass and preached a homily at St Anthony’s Ashram Jeppu on the thirteenth day of novena. The theme of the day was: praying God’s mercy for the wayward people. Today the Catholic Church celebrates the feast of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Mother Mary lived a life of dedication. She offered herself in the service of Jesus’ mission and submitted herself to the will of God. But today we see people making their wish and will the center of their life and go to the extent of neglecting God in their life. These people are in need of our prayers. Fr Charles called on the devotees to pray for these people through the intercession of St Anthony that God be merciful to them and bring them back into His fold.

Fr Roshan D’Souza the Asst Director conducted the novena.

FEAST DAY :

The annual solemn feast of St Anthony is celebrated all over the world on 13th June. On the feast day at Ashram there will be a Holy Mass in Konkani at 6 a.m. and in Malayalam at 4 p.m. Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha will celebrate the festive Mass at 6 p.m. in Konkani. As people can’t attend the Liturgical celebrations in the Church in person all these Holy Masses will be live streamed through Television and social media.

On the occasion of the feast, ‘The United Catholics’ facebook’ conducted an online quiz on the life of St Anthony. Immediately before the Holy Mass the Bishop will declare first, second , third and ten consolation prizes by picking the names from among those who wrote correct answers. The winners will have time to collect the prizes from the Ashram office till 8th September. After the Holy Mass there will be a candle light procession with the decorated St Anthony’s statue in the Ashram ground itself.

