St Christopher Association Distributes Scholarship and Felicitates Achievers

Mangaluru: St Christopher Association (R), organised a felicitation to the members and their children who have excelled in various fields at the Rosario Cultural Hall here on Sunday, December 13.

The programme began with an invocation. The President of the Association Prof Dr John Edward D’Silva, welcomed the gathering and also briefed on the importance of the programme.

Guest of honour and the president of the Christian Development Committee of Karnataka State Joylus D’Souza was felicitated by the Spiritual Director of the Association Fr Alfred Pinto. Member of the Association Canute Jeevan Pinto was felicitated on being appointed as the member of Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy, Gerard Towers for being conferred with the award ‘Best Person with Pro-People Concern’ by Mirror Now. Steve Jeff Lobo was felicitated for his achievements in the swimming competitions, and Baby Ruth Alisha Pinto was felicitated for winning second place in Konkani Singing Competition organised by SKA London. Honorary President Susheel Noronha introduced the achievers to the gathering.

Children of Association members who had excelled during the last academic year were also felicitated on the occasion. The scholarship was distributed to the needy students during the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, President of Christian Development Committee Joylus D’Souza appreciated St Christopher Association for running a hostel with all the facilities for the needy youth who are willing to pursue higher education at a very reasonable price. Raising concerns about the insufficient number of such facilities for the community youth, he urged the community to have more such facilities in the coming days. He said that he would try his best to support the cause through available government resources. He also asked the community youth to study hard to achieve their goals instead of limiting their goals to a mere low paid job. “Aim high, study well, and support will come to you in some way or the other”, he said.

Fr Alfred Pinto spoke on the occasion and asked the children and grandchildren of the members of the Association to take up competitive exams and try to make a difference in the society. Appreciating the achievements of Ruth Alisha Pinto and other members, he urged the members to use God-given talents to excel in one or the other field. He also thanked St Christopher Association for identifying the talented children and felicitating them.

Secretary Sunil Lobo and others were also present. Joint Secretary Gerald D’Souza delivered the vote of thanks. Alwyn D’Souza compered the programme.