St Francis Xavier Church Bejai Felicitates Newly Elected Mayor Sudhir Shetty

Mangaluru: St Francis Xavier Church Bejai Mangalore, Commission for Social Development along with the Catholic Sabha Bejai Unit felicitated and honoured the newly elected Mayor of Mangalore City Corporation Shri Sudhir Shetty Kannur.

Fr Dr J. B. Saldanha was the president of the program, other guests on the Dias were Rev Fr Robert D’Souza, Principal of Lourdes Central School, Rev Fr Suraj Lobo Assistant Parish Priest, Deacon Br Leston Lobo, Sr Sevrine Crasta Superior St Angela Convent, Mr Ashok Pinto Vice President Bejai Pastrol Parishad, Ms Avitha Pinto Secretary Bejai Parish Parishad, Ms Felcy DAlmeida President & Ms Rose Marie D’Souza Secretary of Catholic Sabha, Mr Godwin Pinto Coordinator for 21 Commissions, Mr Joy Saldanha coordinator and Ms Daisy D’Souza secretary of the Commission for Social Development.

Mr Ashok Pinto welcomed the gathering, Ms Avitha Pinto introduced the Mayor Mr Sudhir Shetty Kannur. Mayor Mr Sudhir Shetty Kannur was honoured by the president and other guests on the Dias with a shawl, Peta, garland and flowers.

Mr Sudhir Shetty spoke about his childhood, his business and his political life, and how he came up to become the Mayor of Mangalore City Corporation.

Fr J. B. Saldanha gave his presidential address. Godwin Pinto compered the program and Felcy D’Almeida delivered the vote of thanks.

Like this: Like Loading...