St Francis Xavier Church- Bejai & FMMC Physiotherapy Dept Observe World Physiotherapy Day

St Francis Xavier Church- Bejai & Father Muller Medical College Physiotherapy Dept Observe ‘ World Physiotherapy Day’- Also on the same day, St Francis Xavier Church, Bejai, Mangaluru Commission for Education in association with the YCS Youth celebrated Teachers Day on Sunday 3rd September

Mangaluru: St Francis Xavier Church, Bejai, Mangaluru Commission for Education in association with the YCS youth celebrated Teachers Day this morning Sunday 3rd September 2023 with a Holy Mass in the Church and then a program in the Lourdes Central School A. V. Room and also during the program Parish Commission for Health in association with Father Muller Medical College, Department of Physiotherapy, Mangalore Round Table 115 and Mangalore Ladies Circle 82 Inaugurated World Physiotherapy Day.

Dr Antony Sylvan Dsouza, Dean of Father Muller Medical College was the Chief Guest and Rev Fr Dr J. B. Saldanha, Parish Priest of Bejai Church was the president of the program, other dignitaries on the Dias were Rev Fr Robert Dsouza, Principal of Lourdes Central School, Prof Cherishma Dsilva, Head and Course Co- Ordinator Department of Physiotherapy, Father Muller Medical College, Sr Sevrine Crasta, Superior St Angela Convent, Tabler Melroy Savio D’souza, Chairman Mangalore Round Table 115, Circle Anthia D’souza, Chairperson Mangalore Ladies Circle 82, Ashok Pinto, Vice President Bejai PPP, Ms Avitha Pinto, Secretary Bejai PPP, Godwin Pinto, Coordinator of all Parish Commissions, Faustine Tauro, Coordinator for Diakonia, Mr Donnet Dsouza, Secretary of Commission for Education, Ms Sheela Dsouza, Secretary of Commission for Health, Ms Stacy Gonsalves, President, YCS Bejai.

The program began with a prayer song by the YCS youth. The welcome dance was performed by the students of the Lourdes Kannada Medium High School. Donnet Dsouza welcomed all the dignitaries on the Dias and the gathering, Prof Cherishma D’ silva gave an introduction to the world Physiotherapy Day .The guests on the dais inaugurated the World Physiotherapy Day by lighting a lamp.

Fr J.B. Saldanha released the pamphlets of the Physiotherapy exercises. Dr Antony Sylvan D’souza addressed the gathering Fr J. B. Saldanha delivered his presidential address. Ms Stacy Gonsalves and Anthia D’souza delivered the Vote of thanks. YCS youth sang a wishing song to the teachers. Team of the Department of Physiotherapy, Father Muller Medical College, talked about the advantages of Physiotherapy and performed a demo for the gathering.

Sr Leena Sequeira, Headmistress of Lourdes Kannada Medium High School, Ms Sheryl S Prabhu, retired English teacher of St Aloysius High School and Lilly Jane Fernandes, retired teacher from Milagres Primary School shared their experiences as teachers and spoke on the topic, how to manage the students in present scenario. Ms Aldrin, Secretary of YCS conducted some spot games to the teachers. Ms Simone D’souza compered the program. Fr Ajith Menezes, Administrator Father Muller Medical College was also present for the program. Program ended with a Thanksgiving hymn by the YCS youth.

