St Francis Xavier Church Bejai Holds Way of the Cross

Mangaluru: St Francis Xavier Church Bejai held the Way of the Cross, a devotional practice that commemorates the passion and death of Jesus Christ on April 7.

The enactment of the passion led to a more profound understanding of the suffering and sacrifice that Jesus endured for the salvation of humanity. Many faithful attended the Way of the Cross and meditated upon the passion of the Lord Jesus Christ.

The Parish Priest of Bejai Church Fr J B Saldanha concluded the Way of the Cross with prayer and blessings. The Way of the Cross is a powerful devotional practice that can help believers connect with the suffering and sacrifice of Jesus Christ. This practice can deepen one’s faith and inspire a greater sense of gratitude and humility.

The St Francis Xavier church in Bejai conducted a meaningful and moving Way of the Cross on Good Friday, which left participants feeling uplifted and spiritually renewed.

Like this: Like Loading...