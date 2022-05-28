‘St Ignatius Loyola Cannon Balled to Sainthood’ Authored by Prof. Edmund Frank Released

Mangaluru: Following close on its heels, after releasing the Book on the “Life Sketch of the ‘Servant of God’ Raymond FC Mascarenhas” written By Prof Edmund JB Frank (Deasn, PGDBM), St Aloysius College, Mangaluru released on 5 March 2022 At St Aloysius Institution, Mangaluru, where Raymond Mascarenhas Had Done His Classes 1 – Matriculation (SSLC) At St Aloysius School/High School In 1880-1890, now Prof Edmund has come out with yet another Book ‘St Ignatius Loyola Cannon Balled to Sainthood’ which was released on 27 May 2022 by Rev Fr Dionysius Vaz SJ-the Provincial of Karnataka Jesuits Congregation, during ”KARAVALI MILANA’- the 16th JAAI South Zone Jesuit Alumni Congress hosted by St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA).

Author Prof EDMUND J B FRANK holding the Book ‘St Ignatius Loyola Cannon Balled to Sainthood’

The book ‘St Ignatius Loyola Cannon Balled to Sainthood’ authored by Prof. Edmund Frank covers the life-story of St Ignatius Loyola from a historical angle rather than a religious one from seven perspectives:

1. His birth and childhood years and his grooming as a knight and soldier in the court of the King and Queen of Spain mainly to attain worldly fame and glory

2.The battle of Pamplona where Ignatius was struck with a cannon ball that shattered his right leg, his painful recovery in his family house the Loyola Castle. This was where reading books on the life stories of Jesus and saintly persons influenced his thinking to be like them and where the process of his spiritual conversion began.

3. Ignatius’s recovery from his injuries and his visit to the Monastery of the Black Madonna on the mountain range of Montserrat where he surrendered his sword at the altar of the Madonna.

4. Ignatius spending ten months in the mystical cave in Manresa town where he fasted, prayed, meditated and made penance, and experienced extraordinary divine visions culminating in his spiritual conversion and getting the enlightenment to sketch out the fundamentals of his book which are known as the Spiritual Exercises which constitutes the basis of the doctrine of the Society of Jesus.

5. Ignatius visited Jerusalem, going back to school at the age of 33 and completing post graduate studies at the Universities of Alcala and Salmanca in Spain and the University of Paris where he met Francis Xavier and Peter Faber.

6 Ignatius wrote the Constitutions of the Society of Jesus, his taking the final vows, Ordination, first Mass and obtaining the official sanction from Pope Paul III and making the Society of Jesus an Official Religious Order on 27 September 1540.

7. The final phase of the book takes the reader to Ignatius’s settling down in his house adjacent to the Church of Gesu in Rome, his life as the Superior General, the rapid growth of the Society of Jesus, his final agonizing days and his death that he himself saw coming. The book also speaks about Ignatian Spirituality and charism, the Examen prayer and gives the readers a look into the Spiritual Exercises.

The author, Prof Edmund Frank has done a good amount of research work and got first-hand information on St Ignatius Loyola from the very rooms he lived the last seventeen years of his life and 5582 days as Superior General, wrote the Constitutions of the Society of Jesus, spent the last few agonizing days and also commended his soul to the Lord. It is pertinent to note that most of the descriptions are illustrated with pictures and photographs to infuse authenticity besides evoking emotions that linger for a long time in our memories.

This book would be a long standing tribute as we observe the 500 th Jubilee of St Ignatius’ spiritual conversion defining the moment of his life that entirely changed his world view and subsequently facilitated into a world changing vision and mission of the Society of Jesus.. The meticulous planning and executing the project, ‘St Ignatius Loyola Cannon Balled to Sainthood ‘by Prof. Edmund Frank deserves our accolades and commendation.

ABOUT AUTHOR PROF EDMUND J B FRANK :

Prof. Edmund Frank is Dean and Chairman, Board of Studies, PGDBM, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Member of the College Academic Council and former President of St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA) and is a member of the Governing Council of the Jesuit Alumni Associations of India (JAAI). He was awarded the “Eminent Aloysian Award 2022” by the Management of St Aloysius College and the Alumni Association (SACAA).

He represented the Alumni from Jesuit Colleges in Karnataka in the five day World Union of Jesuit Alumni (WUJA) Congress at the John Carroll University in Ohio, U.S.A. from 28 June to 2 July 2017. Prof. Edmund Frank is one of the Founding Members of the Governing Board of St Joseph Engineering College, Vamanjoor and was the Chairman of the College Promotion Committee during its initial years.

“St Ignatius Loyola Cannon Balled to Sainthood” is his 9 th book. He is a philanthropist and has helped build ten houses for the shelter-less and has helped educate over 250 deserving students by way of scholarships. During the recent Covid 19 pandemic he extended a helping hand to reach out to the needy immigrant workers. He has helped found four Senior Citizens’ Welfare Associations in Mangaluru.

He has donned various managerial positions for some of the top-notch business organizations. He lives the true vision and mission of the College, being a person for and with others involved in several philanthropic and charity ventures. As an Aloysian he has never left a stone unturned to demonstrate to the world the core values that his alma mater stands for, commitment, competence, conscience and compassion. He has them all in abundant measure. He is consistently involved in philanthropic activities reaching the unreached in society.

Prof. Edmund Frank is an active member of Prison Ministry India and helped rehabilitate released prison inmates and is a Coordinator of a Taskforce in India for the release of Under-trial prisoners.

