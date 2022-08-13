St. Ignatius of Loyola Feast celebrated at St AloysiusHigh School



Mangaluru: The feast of St. Ignatius of Loyola was celebrated in St. Aloysius High School. Novena prayers were held in the chapel prior to the feast of St. Ignatius of Loyola. All the students of Primary and High school gathered in the Chapel for the Eucharistic celebration.

The High School students gathered in the hall for a small cultural program. God’s blessings was invoked through a prayer song led by the school choir under the guidance of Mrs. Renny Vas. Chief Guest Rev. Fr. Roshan Pinto S.J. who is pursuing his Lost Graduation studies at St Aloysius College, and also an alumni of SAC, Headmaster Rev. Fr. Gerald Furtado S.J., Assistant Headmaster-Lancy Dsouza. were escorted to the dais by Master Reesh and Miss Vival D’souza. The winners of the talent day and the quiz competition on the life of St. Ignatius of Loyola and Jesuits were awarded with prizes. It was carried out by Mrs. Diana Goveas.

Addressing the gathering chief guest advised the students to inculcate the values of St Ignatius of Loyola who set the whole world on fire. The fire out of his eyes, words and personality. He also said to consider failure as a stepping stone for success and look at everything with a new perspective. As a student waiting for the chance to

come up in life, he added.

Headmaster Fr Furtado in his address asked the students to strive for excellence and do well in everything. He also asked never to be satisfied, always do more great things to achieve greater success. The cultural programme began by a wonderful dance performance by our students guided by Mrs. Shalma Saldanha and Miss Reema Cutinha.

A drama “Thiruvu” on the life of St. Ignatius of Loyola was enacted by our students. They were guided by Mrs. Bharathi, Mrs. Felcy Pinto and Mr. Praveen Monteiro .A wonderful wishing song was sung by our students under the

guidance of Mrs. Sheryl S. Rodrigues

The entire programme was anchored by Miss Diya and Master Aaron Joshua, the Gavel club member under the assistance of Mrs. Jovita D’souza, Mrs. Kris Evert Dsouza Co-ordinated the program. Master Hisham Baglodi welcomed the gathering, Master Neil D’souza introduced the chief Guest, Miss Rishel Dsouza Expressed word of Gratitude to everyone who worked for the success of the programme. The Programme ended with the national anthem and distribution of sweets.

