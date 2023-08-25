St Joseph School Students Visit to Institute of Wood Science & Technology

Bengaluru: An educational visit to the Institute of Wood Science and Technology was organized for Class 11&12 biology students of St Joseph School, Bengaluru on 21st August,2023. The purpose of the visit was to provide students with practical insights into Wood processing, Timber technology, Tissue culture, Molecular Biology and its applications. The visit aimed to enhance their understanding of wood as a renewable resource and its importance in various industries. The Institute of Wood Science and Technology is located in Bengaluru, a place dedicated to research and education in the field of wood science. It serves as a hub for students, researchers, and professionals interested in understanding the properties, processing, and applications of wood.

The visit began with a comprehensive tour of the tissue culture laboratory, molecular biology, pathology laboratory and the museum. Students were introduced to the various equipment used for tissue culture, and wood testing, including moisture content analysis, density measurements, and strength testing. They were able to witness first-hand to intricate processes involved in wood research. A discussion on the sustainable aspects of wood was held, emphasizing its renewability and low carbon footprint compared to other construction materials. Students were encouraged to consider the environmental implications of their future career choices.

Various wood applications were showcased in a video, ranging from traditional carpentry to advanced uses in construction, furniture manufacturing, and even renewable energy generation. This segment allowed students to appreciate the versatility of wood. The visit concluded with an engaging Q&A session where students had the opportunity to ask questions about wood science, careers in the field, and sustainability practices. The visit received positive feedback from both students and faculty. Participants expressed an interest in wood science and its potential applications.

Several students indicated their intention to explore careers in wood-related industries, including forestry, architecture, and sustainable construction. It effectively achieved its objectives by introducing students to the fascinating world of wood science and encouraging them to consider the sustainable and innovative applications of wood in various industries.

