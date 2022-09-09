St Joseph’s Konkani Welfare Association, Mira Road Celebrates Monti Fest

Mumbai: St. Joseph’s Konkani Welfare Association, Mira Road celebrated the feast of Nativity on September 8, at the Community Hall of St Joseph’s Church.

The programme started with a welcome dance by the children of the Association members. President of the Association Calisth Cardoza welcomed the gathering. Fr Melwin D’Cunha (Spiritual Director of the association and Parish Priest of St. Joseph’s Church), Fr Lawrence (Superior, Carmel Community, Miraroadt), Fr Stephen Pereira (Chief guest), Mr and Mrs Anthony Periera (wellwishers of Association) along with office bearers of the Association were at the dais.

Speaking on the occasion, Fr Melwin D’Cunha explained the significance of the feast, stating that it is a feast of the family where all family members get together for the ‘Noven Jevan’. He praised the Association for its relentless service to society.

Merit holders (children of Association members) in SSC and above were felicitated on the occasion. Prizes were distributed to the winners of the competition of the inaugural issue of ‘Konkani Preran’ a magazine published by the Association. The second issue of ‘Konkani Preran’ a magazine published by the Association was released by Chief guest Fr Stephen Pereira, OCD and he said that he is very happy to see the work being done by the Association.

Association is not only working for the development of Konkani, they are also recognizing the talents of children and encouraging them. He urged the audience to become a member of the Association and encourage it in its work.

A skit “Monti Fest” written and directed by Joy Paladka, Cultural Secretary and enacted by the members of the association and their children was staged. The auction of vegetables and & Rice Mudo was held during the skit. There was ‘Noven Sevnche’ programme in the skit and at that time Spiritual Director of the association, Fr Melwin D’Cunha traditionally conducted the prayer. Thereafter Noven was distributed to all. Members of the association and their children entertained the crowd with jokes and songs. Anita D’Souza, Vice President of the Association offered the vote of thanks. The second part of the Programme was ‘Noven Jevan’ ceremony in a traditional way.

Prayer before meals was by Fr Lawrence D’Cunha. Vegetarian Jhevan (Dinner) was served on the banana leaf and “Lavdate” was sung by the members of St Joseph’s Konkani Welfare Association. Arun Noronha and Jossy Gonsalves compared the programme beautifully.

