St Joseph’s School Bengaluru Celebrates Yoga Day

Bengaluru: Yoga Day was celebrated in our school on 21st June 2023. We conducted mass yoga for classes 6, 7 & 8. Our students participated enthusiastically. The students of classes 9 and 10 performed Partner Yoga, wherein two people support each other in poses in a way that enhances posture and builds trust and communication.

Yoga is a practice known to link the body, mind and soul. Embracing this rich cultural practice, we at St Joseph’s School put strenuous efforts into the holistic development of our students.

The students performed an array of various asanas and mudras that enhance the capability of the mind, body and soul. It has been an age-old tradition at St Joseph’s School to perform asanas on International Yoga Day to stay in touch with our roots.

These displays inspired numerous students to pursue a path of spiritual awakening. We at St Joseph’s School encourage everyone to partake in such activities and displays.

We’re proud to have 200 students performing various asanas thus exhibiting their prowess in Yoga.

Overall the students enjoyed performing these asanas that helped them to keep fit and healthy.

