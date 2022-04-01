St Joseph’s School Bengaluru shows Solidarity with War refugees of Ukraine & Russia

Bengaluru: As a Josephite family we stood in Solidarity with Ukraine and Russia by conducting an awakening programme to convey the message “War settles nothing.”

As the world is facing so much of a crisis due to the war between Russia and Ukraine. Father Olvin Veigas SJ our guest for the day enlightened students that peace and harmony are the fundamental prerequisite of human life and also appreciated Szkoła Podstawowa nr 114 and the university of Economics of Poland for supporting the Ukraine refugees and helping to restore back the stability of life.

Father Principal Rohan D’ Almeida expressed his solidarity with Ukraine and thanked Szkoła Podstawowa nr 114 and the university of Economics of Poland for their positive response to the refugee crisis also assured his prayers for the leaders of both countries to realise the need of peace and harmony to prevail in this world to be humans. Daniel and his team from the Scead Foundation were thanked for taking the initiative in organizing this event.

Students humbly requested both the countries, Ukraine and Russia to put an end to the war, maintain peace and live in harmony with each other quoting Mahatma Gandhi “The day the power of love overrules the love of power, the world will know peace.” A canvas filled with messages promoting peace and an assurance that we are there for them is sent to Poland from St Joseph’s School Bangalore to pave way for peace to reign on earth