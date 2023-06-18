St Joseph’s School-Bengaluru Topnotch Josephites of 2022-23

“All our dreams can come true; if we dare to pursue them.” – Walt Disney

Bengaluru: St Joseph’s School, Bengaluru celebrated the Annual Prize Day on 17th June 2023, Saturday at 9 am in the SJIPS auditorium. On this special occasion, Major Pradeep Shoury Arya, IRS, Commissioner of Income Tax, Bengaluru, was the Chief Guest. He was the Alumni of St Joseph’s Arts and Science College, Bangalore. He has been decorated with SHAURYA CHAKRA, during Republic Day, 2018, for valour and gallant action by the Honourable President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, for leading a team of Special Forces into Operations across the Line of Control (LoC) and Neutralising Terrorists.

Also, he received the National Award, 2013 by the Honourable Ex-President of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee, for Best Electoral Practices, instituted by the Election Commission of India in Effectively controlling Large Quantities of Cash during Elections in Karnataka and the North-Eastern State of Nagaland. Ms Sherly Wilfred introduced the Chief Guest and he was felicitated by all the dignitaries.

Major Pradeep Shoury Arya delivered a motivational speech by saying, “Never give up in life till you succeed.” He also said that dreams should not be confined to one and we should have multiple dreams. Parents of the prize day winners were invited. The program started with the school anthem followed by the prayer service and prayer dance. The program was inaugurated by lighting of the lamp in the traditional way at the hands of Major Pradeep Shaury Arya along with the Rector of St Joseph’s Indian Institutions, Fr Joseph D’Souza, Principal Fr Rohan D’ Almeida, Vice Principal Sr Sheena Joseph and other guest symbolising the quest of knowledge.

Achievements of Josephites were creatively displayed on the screen by presenting the Annual report in the form of news through our school’s Sahodaya broadcast. Mime was enacted on the theme of the importance of discipline in the student’s life by Class 9 students. The principal addressed the gathering by sharing the Seven qualities to be followed to become a successful person:

We should have passion for what we do.

We should communicate our ideas.

We should have the ability to create teams.

We should have high enthusiasm for life.

We should have faith in what we do.

We should have a value system in life.

We should follow a certain methodology.

Our Rector, Fr Joseph D’Souza shared his message by quoting the thoughts of Swami Vivekananda. “Education needs to be life building, man making and character building”. The prizes were distributed by the dignitaries to all the prize winners in recognition of their achievements. The refreshments were served to all at the end of the programme after the National anthem. Parent’s Opinion Corner about the Programme

The annual prize day was well appreciated by the parents for its coordination and well planning. Here are some parents who expressed their opinion about the programme:

An inspiring personality Maj. Pradeep Arya. A memorable day at St Joseph’s School CBSEPTA Vice president, Mr Kamal • Major Pradeep Arya & Rev Fr Rohan both are great motivators and today we got this precious opportunity to get inspiration from both of you- Parent Naresh Kshatree :

Great programme with a highly motivating and inspiring chief guest. Overall, a character-building experience for our students guiding them to be contributing members of humanity-Parent of David John Charanghat, Class 7

It was an honour to attend such a well-organised and exemplary Annual prize day at St Joseph’s School. Confidence, dedication and determination were evident in the execution of the entire function. I must appreciate the efforts put in by the principal, teachers, staff and students who toiled hard to make it a successful event- Parents of Aryamaan of Class 9 & Anandita of Class 6

