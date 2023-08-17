St Joseph’s School (CBSE) Bengaluru Celebrates Independence Day 2023



Bengaluru: On 15th August, 2023 our school celebrated Independence Day on a large scale with all the Units of St Joseph’s Indian Institution. The school ground was decked up with the colours of the National flag.

The program began with the Chief Guest Major General George N and all the dignitaries, the heads of all the units hoisting our National flag, after which the March Past with 11 troupes from all the units of SJII marched to the beat of our school band and the SJIHS band. The MC’s Nirvikar and Vivek took over the program as various units performed dances, patriotic songs, drill, while St Joseph’s School (CBSE) enacted a skit which brought out the Significance of the day.

The whole program was exciting and memorable. We concluded the day with Holy Eucharistic Mass on the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the chapel.