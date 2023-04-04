St Joseph’s University-Bluru Partners with EUROFINS to Build India’s Human Capital

Bengaluru: Eurofins Group of companies in India have partnered with St Joseph’s University, Bengaluru to establish an advanced Analytical Chemistry Laboratory. The laboratory is equipped with the latest instruments that will provide hands-on experience to Chemistry Master’s level students. In addition, students of the Master’s program will get practical training at Eurofins Group labs in Bengaluru. The initiative, under the CSR program of Eurofins Advinus, Eurofins Analytical Services and Eurofins Amar Immunodiagnostics, is a part of the Eurofins group’s commitment to supporting the Atma Nirbhar program of India by developing human capital.

Speaking at the inauguration of the lab, Neeraj Garg, Regional Director of Eurofins group of companies in India, “Eurofins, a leader in Custom Research & Development services for the Pharmaceutical sector and a leader in Food Testing in India, is supporting the training and development of Chemistry students in the country. This is a key initiative to expand the testing and R&D infrastructure in the country”.

Fr Victor Lobo SJ, the Vice-Chancellor, of St Joseph’s University, commented “We are very excited by this multi-year partnership between Eurofins’ companies in India and St Joseph’s University, as it enables our students to learn on the advanced equipment which is normally only available in high-end commercial labs of companies like Eurofins”.

Eurofins companies in India have been working with academic institutions to develop the talent pool in the country, and this grant under the CSR program of the companies will provide a major boost to developing industry-ready, highly trained analytical chemists to support R&D and Testing in the country. This is a model that the company is hoping to replicate in other parts of the country with other leading academic institutions.

Present during the inauguration were also Fr Swebert D’Silva SJ, Pro-Chancellor and Rev Dr Fr Victor Lobo Sj, the Vice Chancellor, St Joseph’s University and Fr Joy Rodrigues SJ, Secretary, Bangalore Jesuit Educational Society (BJES), along with Rajiv Malik, Managing Director of Eurofins Advinus and Pankaj Jaiminy, Managing Director of Eurofins Analytical Services. Fr Xavier SJ, the director, Research at SJU spoke on how the laboratory came to be established at SJU through the good offices of Mr Arun Kumar, HR head at Eurofins. Fr Swebert blessed the lab after which faculty and students of chemistry and research had a look at the facilities at the newly instituted lab.

About EUROFINS :

Eurofins Scientific through its subsidiaries is the world leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing, discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences, and in pharmaceutical and agriscience contract research services. In India, Eurofins group companies provide services to clients across the Pharmaceutical and Agrosciences R&D value chain, Food and Environment testing, Genomics services and Consumer Product testing. Eurofins group companies employ nearly 4000 employees in India, with operations across 15 locations. Eurofins in India has been a key partner for many Indian companies taking products globally, whilst at the same time working towards improving the safety and quality of food and pharmaceutical products sold in India.

About St JOSEPH’S UNIVERSITY :

The Government of Karnataka on 23rd February 2021 passed the St Joseph’s University Bill (now Act) paving way for the 140-year-old St Joseph’s College (Autonomous) to become a University with a difference. St Joseph’s University aims to be unique in the country envisaging to function in the PPP Model. The new University aims to be a leader in promoting scientific research/temper, quality education, and innovation and will work to improve equity in higher education by providing adequate opportunities and support to students from SC/ST and socially and educationally backward classes. It will also actively promote the inclusion of women, minorities, and differently-abled persons.

Like this: Like Loading...