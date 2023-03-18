St. Joseph’s University with a difference

From the botanical garden in the Post Graduate Block to the colossal cafeteria in the Magis Block, St. Joseph’s University is home to over 9500 students striving towards excellence.

Founded by the Fathers of the French Foreign Mission in 1882, the then St. Joseph’s College was first affiliated with Madras University, then with Mysore University following the reorganisation of the State, and finally with Bangalore University. St. Joseph’s College as University, currently administered under the Bangalore Jesuit Educational Society, is the third Jesuit university in India and the largest in the country.

The motto of St Joseph’s University is Fide et Labore, which translates to ‘Faith and Toil,’ capturing the spirit and life of St. Joseph, who served in both roles as the guardian of the Holy Family and a carpenter by trade. St. Joseph’s University (SJU) works towards a fair, secular, democratic, and environmentally conscious society empowering the underprivileged, oppressed, and marginalised.

St Joseph’s has been recognised for forming responsible citizens who work for the progress of society. In 2018, the Ministry of Human Resources Development invited St Joseph’s College to be a university under its prestigious RUSA 2.0 scheme. In 2021, the Karnataka Assembly passed the St Joseph’s University Act and was formally inaugurated on 27 September 2022, by the Honourable President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu.

Green campuses are a rarity in our major cities, but SJU has created a green and eco-friendly campus in the city’s core. All blocks and corridors on the campus are video-monitored to ensure the safety of the students.

Located in the heart of the city, the university offers the most outstanding facilities along with a variety of courses. SJU aims to assist the students with ICT-enabled classrooms, sports facilities and games, auditoriums, an observatory, along with recreational and hygiene spaces.

In addition to offering students practical learning opportunities, the university fosters the holistic development of individuals. It is an excellent environment for nurturing aptitude and providing students with practical experience. Dissemination of knowledge along with a dynamic curriculum is the hallmark of the university.

With a collection of over 60,000+ volumes ranging from textbooks, reference material, and journals, the library has set a benchmark for educational institutions by providing students access to various digital databases and state-of-the-art automated technology to improve accessibility and exposure. The digital library provides an overview of futuristic technology for students and research scholars, with an interactive digital medium at their disposal.

The campus bustles with cultural activities, innovative kiosks, and several initiatives making the environment extremely optimistic. The university actively supports athletics and co-curricular activities. Throughout the year the campus basks in the life of several events ranging from artistic and cultural to sports such as inter- and intra-university fests Pratibha, Visages, Annual Athletic Meet, and so on.

At SJU, students pick up an ability to make well-informed decisions in complex situations beyond academic settings and empower students to comprehend and devise solutions for problems. The institution has been proactive in responding to key changes and innovations in higher education, making it a place of innovative learning and inviting each learner to be a part of this endeavour.

