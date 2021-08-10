Spread the love



















St Lawrence Church, Bondel Celebrates Annual Feast

Mangaluru: The Annual Feast of St Lawrence Church, Bondel was celebrated with grandeur and devotion on Tuesday 10 August 2021. Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza, Bishop Emeritus, Diocese of Mangalore was the main celebrant. The theme of the Feast for this year was the prayer of disciples, “Lord Increase our Faith”.

The Bishop Emeritus preached on the theme and briefed the legacy and historical significance of St Lawrence’ feast in the tradition of the Catholic Church. St Lawrence was one of the seven deacons of the city of Rome, Italy, under Pope Sixtus II.

As a deacon in Rome, Lawrence was responsible for the material goods of the Church and the distribution of alms to the poor. when the treasures of the Church were demanded of Lawrence by the prefect of Rome, he brought forward the poor, to whom he had distributed the treasure as alms. “Behold in these poor persons the treasures which I promised to show you; to which I will add pearls and precious stones, those widows and consecrated virgins, which are the Church’s crown.” The prefect was so angry that he had a great gridiron prepared with hot coals beneath it, and had Lawrence placed on it, hence Lawrence’s association with the gridiron. After the martyr had suffered pain for a long time, the legend concludes, he cheerfully declared: “I’m well done on this side. Turn me over!” From this St. Lawrence derives his patronage of cooks, chefs, and comedians.

Thus the bishop called the faithful to increase their faith by depending, and trusting God more and more. He also invited to crave for the Word of God. Further, he urged the faithful to derive inspiration from St Lawrence who sacrificed his life for the cause of Jesus and mankind… Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza, Parish Priest conducted and lead the novena prayers. Fr Peter Gonsalves, Fr Rupesh Tauro, Fr Clifford Pinto, Fr Nilesh Crasta, Fr Pramod Crasta and Fr Pascal concelebrated the mass. The vice president of the parish Reginald D’Souza, secretary Stevan Noronha, Shrine convener Prakash Pinto, Members and leaders of various associations of the parish took a keen interest in organising the festal event.

As this was a decennial celebration of the Shrine feast, the parish Priest honoured Fr Andrew D’Souza the former Parish Priest who initiated the St Lawrence Shrine Feast and devotion. During the feast, people of all religions visited the shrine and expressed religious unity.

The fest concluded with a mass at 6 pm. Fr Dr Pius James D’Souza, OCD, provincial superior of Carmelites led the holy mass. Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza, Parish Priest, Fr Peter Gonsalves, Fr Rupesh Tauro, Fr Clifford Pinto, Fr Rony D’Souza (Kodialbail Press Manager), Fr Vincent D’Souza (Director of CODP) and Fr Victor D’Mello concelebrated the mass.

