St. Lawrence Feast: Second Day Novena Held at Bondel Church

Mangaluru: The second-day Novena prior to the Feast of St Lawrence was held at Bondel Church, Mangalore.

The theme of the 2nd Day was about prayer being the divine strength of family life. Rev Fr Clifford Fernandes, Parish Priest of Holy Cross Church (Kulshekar) was the main celebrant. Rev Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza and Rev Fr Lancy D’Souza concelebrated the mass.

Rev Fr Clifford called on the devotees of St Lawrence and said “If you believe that God listens to you, your biggest power is a prayer for whatever you are going through. God understands our prayers even when we can’t find words to say them.” The choir for the mass consisted of Simon & Team Bajal.

The mass at 5 pm was celebrated by Rev Fr Cyril Lobo, Director of Divya Jyothi (Udupi). Rev Fr Peter Gonsalves and Rev Fr Melwin Pinto were the concelebrants. Members from the Valencia Parish performed as the choir.

During the mass and novena, special prayers were offered for the children of the families.

