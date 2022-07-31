St Lawrence Shrine Bondel holds ‘Hore Kanike’ Procession and Hoists Feast Flag

Mangaluru: Ahead of the annual feast of St Lawrence Church, Bondel, ‘Hore Kanike’(offertory) procession witnessing scores of devotees was held in the city on July 31, 2022.

Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza welcomed the gathering. Sophia D’Souza from St Theresa (Little Flower) ward Bondel flagged off the procession at Mount Carmel Central School ground, Mary Hill and culminated at the St Lawrence Church premises, with Parish Priest Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza receiving the offerings. Flagging off the procession, Sophia said, “St Lawrence Shrine is not only for Christians. It is the devotion centre for people of all religions. It is a centre of communal harmony”.

Fr Peter Gonsalves Principal of St Lawrence English Medium School conducted the prayer service. Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza Parish Priest, Fr Lancy D’Souza Asst Parish Priest, Sr Melissa D’Silva Principal of Mount Carmel Central School, Fr Melwyn D’Souza, MSIJ, Fr Vipin Betharam, Mr Reginald D’Souza Vice President of Parish Pastoral Council, Steevan Noronha Secretary, Prakash Pinto Convener Shrine Committee, Wilfred Alvares Convener –Hore Kanike Procession, Stany Alvares Convener of Publicity Committee. Parishioners and non-Catholic devotees of St Lawrence were present.

On all the days of devotion this year, starting from August 1 st 2022 and ending with the feast on 10 August 2022, devotees will be offered lunch from 1 st Aug to 9th Aug and blessed bread in the evenings. The colourful offertory procession witnessed the participation of many faithful and comprised of offertory items to be used for the noon meals that will be served on all the novena days donated by various donors of the city.

Devotees from various churches and local organizations of different communities brought offerings in decorated vehicles. The parishioners from all wards dressed traditionally to symbolise the original tradition of the community, gathered ward by ward with their wide variety of gifts. The occasion and the ceremony reflected and celebrated the unity amongst all the community members and the neighbouring areas.

On the occasion of the feast, the church and its surroundings are decorated with lights by the Shrine committee and various organizations contributed their offerings during ‘Hore Kanike’ procession. The Hore Kanike programme was compered by Stany Alvares Convener of Publicity Committee.

