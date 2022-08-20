St Mother Theresa Vichara Vedike Mangaluru organised competitions in the city

Mangaluru: St Mother Theresa Vichara Vedike Mangaluru on the occasion of the 25th death anniversary of Mother Theresa organised Essay and Drawing competitions for the schools, colleges and the general public in and around Mangaluru on Saturday 20 August 2022.

The competitions were held at the Milagres PU College campus in Mangalore, where more than 500 enthusiastic participants from 78 schools and colleges and the general public took part in the competitions and made the event successful.

The competitions were held from 9:30 am to 1:00 pm. Each of the competitions had 3 categories. The participants were served breakfast and the necessary material for the competition. There was no entry fee.

St Mother Theresa Vichara Vedike is a platform for like-minded people who wish to share and inculcate the service mind of Mother Theresa. There are more than 100 members from all walks of life. Mr Roy Castelino is the president, Rev Rupesh Madtha is the Coordinator and Mr Sunil Kumar Bajal is the General Secretary at present.

Sushil Noronha, Sumathi Hegde, Flavy D’Souza, Dolphy D’Souza, Asumptha D’Souza, Yogish Jeppinamogaru, Dr Krishappa Konchadi, Revanth Kadri, Stany Crastha, Althaf Thumbey, Shahid, Shanthi Dias, Florine D’Souza, Diana D’Souza, Flavy Crasta and Shalini helped to conduct the event smoothly.

The 25th Death Anniversary will be commemorated on 9th September 2022 at Town Hall from 3:30 pm onwards with a variety of programs in the presence of thousands of people. The general public is welcome for this mega event.

