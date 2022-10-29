St Sebastian Auditorium Permannur to be Inaugurated on November 1

Mangaluru: “The Inauguration and blessing of the newly constructed St Sebastian Auditorium will be held on November 1, at 4 pm, at the Church Premises”, said the Parish Priest of St Sebastian Church Permannur Fr Cyprian Pinto during the Press meet held on October 28.

Renowned Physician Dr U C S Bhat will inaugurate and Dr Peter Paul Saldanha the Bishop of Mangalore will bless the Auditorium.

Minister for Kannada, Culture and Energy Department of Karnataka, and District Minister In-charge V Sunil Kumar, MLA of Ullal Constituency U T Khadar, MLA D Vedavyas Kamath will be the chief guests.

Sandeep Bhat, Architect, Bangalore; Fr J B Saldanha the Parish Priest of St Francis Xavier Church Bejai; Religious leaders Sri Chandrahas and Haji Rashid as well as the President of Ullal City Municipal Council, Chitrakala Chandrakanth; Ayub Manchila Vice President, Ullal City Municipal Council; Basil D’Souza Councillor, Ullal City Municipal Council; Veena D’Souza, Councillor, Ullal City Municipal Council; Sr Joseph Mary B S Superior, Bethel Convent, Permannur; Sr Alphonsa, Superior, Nirmala Convent, Ullal; Sr Mariette, Superior, St Aloysian Home, Someshwar will be the guests of honour.

The hall was completed in just 10 months through the hard work of Fr Cyprian Pinto. The Auditorium has a seating capacity of 1000 people including a dressing room, toilets, an area for food supply, parking and other facilities.

Assistant Parish Priest Steevan Cutinha, Secretary PPC Philomena E D’Souza, Vice President, PPC Maurice Monteiro and Convenor of Media Committee Arun D’Souza were also present.

