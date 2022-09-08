St Sebastian Parishioners Celebrate Feast of Nativity with Enthusiasm and Devotion

Mangaluru: The parishioners of St Sebastian church Bendur celebrated the feast of Nativity with enthusiasm and devotion here on September 8.

The Bambina of Infant Mary was taken in a procession at 7:30 am from Brigitine convent Calvery Hill Nanthur and Presidency Zone 1, Bendurwell. The procession culminated at St Sebastian Church, accompanied by the faithful carrying the sheaves of newly grown rice.

Parish Priest of St Sebastian Church, Fr Vincent Monteiro blessed the newly grown paddy followed by children offering flowers to Mother Mary as the congregation sang “Sakkad sangatha melya”.

The festive mass was concelebrated by the Resident priest of St Sebastian Church Fr Walter D’Mello, Parish priest Fr Vincent Monteiro, along with the assistant parish priests Fr Ronson Pinto and Fr Vivian Rodrigues.

In his homily, Fr Vivian Rodrigues said, “Mother takes care of her children and fulfils all their needs. She puts all her efforts into bringing up her children as God-fearing good citizens. Mother has the greatest affection for her children. A mother sacrifices her whole life for the success of her children. September 8 is the birthday of Mother Mary and the day is dedicated to girls and women. Let us encourage them for their work and respect them. Let the society respect the girl child, women, mothers and sisters.”

After the mass, sugar canes were distributed to all the children and Newly grown paddy corn was distributed to the parishioners.

Like this: Like Loading...