St Vincent Ferrer Church Valencia Celebrates Annual Feast

Mangaluru: St Vincent Ferrer Church Valencia celebrated the annual parish feast in an atmosphere of devotion on January 31, 2021.

Prior to the solemn mass, Fr Roque D’Sa, the parish priest distributed ‘Candles of Honour’ to all the members of the Parish Pastoral Council, Gurkars, ward Representatives, presidents of various parish associations, those who have contributed towards the feast and also the sponsors of the annual feast. David Pais, vice president of the Parish Pastoral Council, read out the list of names.

Fr James D’Souza former parish priest of Valencia and current parish priest of St Joseph the Worker Church Vamanjoor celebrated the solemn festal mass and preached the sermon. In his homily, he mentioned how Jesus teaches us to be responsible in life and the way Jesus made use of the powers given to him by the father. The way he preached in the synagogue as he was assigned with the responsibility. He said that the power of Demons was nothing in front of the power what Jesus has in him.

Parish Priest Fr Roque D’Sa, Assistant PP Fr Lancy D’Souza, Fr Vincent Menezes from St Zuze Vaz Home, FMMCH Administrator Fr Rudolf Ravi D’Sa, FMMCH Asst Administrator Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais, Judicial Vicar of Mangalore Diocese Fr Walter D’Mello, Padua College Principal Fr Alwyn Serrao, Fr William Barracas, Fr Sebastian from Karwar Diocese and Fr Albert Menezes were the Co-Celebrants.

Fr James extended the festal greetings to the priests and all the parishioners. The Parish Priest greeted the parishioners and thanked everyone for their contribution, participation and co-operation.

News by Gordon D’Almeida

Pics by Nikhil Studio