St Vincent Pallotti Church Banasawadi Bengaluru Celebrates Nativity Feast

Bengaluru: The annual feast of Nativity of our Blessed Mother was celebrated at St Vincent Pallotti Church Banasawadi, Bengaluru on September 8.

The service in Konkani commenced at 7:45 am at the church premises with the blessing of the corn of paddy by the parish priest Fr Manohar Noronha along with other priests. Children of the parish offered flowers to Mother Mary singing hymns by the choir members and parishioners of Konkani Kutamb. All of them proceeded to the church carrying the blessed corn together with the statue of the infant Mary to celebrate the Holy Mass. The main celebrant Fr Charles Fernandes provincial of ABVM province Bangalore along with other con-celebrants, Fr Manohar Noronha, Fr Victor Martis, and Fr Xavier Lopez offered the Eucharistic celebration in Konkani.

The choir was indeed melodious. The parish priest thanked the main celebrant and the con-celebrants and reiterated the hard work of the parishioners in organising the Novena for 9 days and the celebration of the day of the feast was a memorable one.

The food grains offered during the time of Novena and on the feast day will be distributed among the poor and the needy of the parish. He also thanked the members of the Konkani Kutamb of the Vincent Pallotti church for making arrangements for the High Mass and the breakfast. He also thanked the other parishioners and Religious involved in making the arrangements.

Mrs Cynthia Lobo, President of Konkani Kutamb delivered the vote of thanks.

The celebrations came to an end with the distribution of the blessed corn. After the mass, sugar canes were distributed to all the participants.

