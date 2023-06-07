Staff Enrichment Programme held at St Aloysius PU College



Mangaluru: St Aloysius Pre-University College, Mangaluru values the growth and development of its employees and provides them with meaningful opportunities to enhance their skills, knowledge, and abilities. Recently, a well-planned staff enrichment programme was organised for the workforce to prepare them for the challenges of a rapidly changing work environment, foster employee satisfaction, and create a motivated, engaged, and high-performing team.

The programme included several renowned speakers who discussed various topics such as the origin and development of the Society of Jesus and its initiation into education, discernment as a virtue, Ignatian spirituality, innovative techniques in teaching, understanding and educating Generation Z, the role of educators in a Jesuit educational institution, and building a healthy relationship with students.

Fr. Pradeep Sequeira SJ discussed the spiritual exercises and their relevance in the present day, while Fr. Felix Victor emphasised discernment as a virtue and encouraged emotional stoicism and truth-based decision-making. Fr. Royston Madtha SJ emphasised the importance of body language and group dynamics, and Ms. Carol Coelho reiterated these points while also encouraging innovation. Dr. Ruban S spoke about innovative teaching techniques and the importance of commitment, storytelling, and technology proficiency, while Dr. Rosa Nimmy Mathew discussed the qualities and expectations of Generation Z and suggested activity-based learning methods.

Fr. Melwin Pinto SJ, the Rector of St. Aloysius Institutions, inspired educators to be mentors, guides, and role models for students and to strive for their holistic development using Ignatian pedagogy. Finally, Sandra Lobo discussed ways to build healthy relationships with students by understanding generational qualities and effective communication.

Overall, the programme was enlightening, providing opportunities for staff to learn new skills and update their knowledge, network with colleagues, and improve their job performance. It also demonstrated the organisation’s commitment to employee professional development and helped create a positive work culture.

Like this: Like Loading...